Starting a business does not have to cost a lot of money. There are many businesses you can start today with little more than an internet connection or a cell phone. A small business today could easily grow to a substantial income tomorrow.

By Lisa Michaels

1. Website Development

When it is time to decide on a small business, an important consideration is whether the business has staying power in a fast-changing world. One fact that is hard to challenge is that the Internet and digital marketing is here for many years to come. For this reason, any entrepreneur who is capable of building and maintaining corporate websites is sure to have plenty of business.

While knowing how to develop a website is a great starting place for this business, having an interest in learning how to become a website developer can be enough if you are willing to commit to a few classes to learn the business. One option is to become an expert on a certain popular platform first. WordPress is a huge presence in the marketplace with many business owners committed to that platform.

Basic computer equipment and a reliable internet connection that almost all businesses would need to run a business is all the equipment required to get started. Many businesspeople can get started with the equipment they already have on hand. Used equipment is also recommended for entrepreneurs on a budget who will need to buy a computer for business.

2. Bookkeeping Service



Anyone who has ever gotten behind on their bookkeeping can appreciate the importance of keeping up with their books. This business is one of the most lucrative home businesses that any detail-oriented accountant can start. If you aren’t a CPA, it’s okay. Start-up costs are a computer system and an office in your home. Clients needing annual financial statements and other supporting documents to comply with reporting requirements means this business is a steady and predictable source of income that opens up the entire business community as prospects. While the competition can be keen and ongoing education is a must to keep up with changing laws, a bookkeeping service is a high-demand business that can earn a dedicated owner high income.

3. Financial Advisor



Busy people who are not financially educated as experts in investment opportunities need a financial advisor. There are an unlimited number of people who require such services. You can truly make a difference by helping people plan for life’s financial challenges. Weddings, emergency repairs, college expenses, vacations, and retirement are all expenses that can creep up on you if you don’t plan for them by methodically saving and investing to minimize tax expenses and maximize assets.

Getting some extra education and a Certified Financial Planner certificate will provide you with credibility you need so that clients know they can trust you. Setting up a home office will boost your professionality and give you a perfect place for meetings. As a financial advisor, you set your own appointments and can earn a very respectable income helping others.

4. Digital Marketing Specialist



Business owners realize that digital marketing is where the future of their business is and they know they need help to master this new world that changes constantly if they want to stay in business. Leads are the name of the game. If you can’t get customers, then your business is doomed. That’s why digital marketing specialists are in high demand and can write their own ticket in terms of income potential. If job security is important to you, then you can rest assured that this is a business venture with low risk and high returns. All you need is a basic computer and an internet connection. And of course, some knowledge on digital marketing to get you started. You can get a good start with some online courses to master the basics and become an expert.

5. Chatbot Programmer



The latest and greatest thing to hit the digital marketplace are chatbots. This technology is already transforming the way companies communicate with customers, improving responsiveness and the ability to gather important information. With companies like Facebook buying into the concept, there is no doubt this ability to immediately help customers online is going to continue to grow. If you are interested in getting in early, you can rest assured you will have plenty of clients seeking to improve their customer’s experience to compete. You won’t need much more than a home office or small work area and a computer to get started.

There is no reason any person who is willing to work hard and learn new things can’t start their own business. Changes have spurned many new jobs, particularly high-tech opportunities where specialized knowledge is necessary. Money is no longer a barrier to entry for any entrepreneur who wants it badly enough.

Lisa Michaels is a freelance writer, editor and a striving content marketing consultant from Portland. Being self-employed, she does her best to stay on top of the current trends in business and tech. Feel free to connect with her on Twitter @LisaBMichaels .

Small business stock photo by docstockmedia/Shutterstock