A video platform is a cornerstone of all critical business operations due to the popularity of the video streaming market. In this digital world, businesses are increasingly using video content for internal communications, training purposes, customer communication, product releases, advertising, and many other activities. With the global enterprise video market expected to reach $19.8 billion by 2023, the video market is also witnessing a growth rate of over 20%.

Both organizations and enterprises have recognized this need and have started to adopt

enterprise-level video streaming solutions to power their services. When it comes to video solutions, both small and large businesses have specific and unique needs.

In this blog, let’s explore some of the features you must consider when choosing a professional enterprise video streaming solution.

Powerful tips to choose the right enterprise streaming solution

If you are looking for how to create a video streaming website, you need the right enterprise video solution. However, choosing the best video solution needs some preparation and planning. To guide you through the process, here are some of the powerful tips to ensure you choose the right enterprise video solution for your business. Let’s jump straight into the steps.

Analyze your needs

When it comes to choosing the right enterprise video solution, the very first step is to analyze your requirements. To make the process simple, determine how you plan to use your videos. Is it for internal training purposes, for efficient communication with employees and customers, or for monetization? The answers you get will guide through the rest of the steps

Research the market

Once you list down the basic requirements, start doing thorough market research. Have a look through different enterprise solutions and compare the features you get for different price packages. According to your special business requirements, you can shortlist the solutions you are considering.

Ensure you get the best features

To ensure you choose the right video streaming services for your business, you need to explore the features in-depth. By doing this you can ensure the video streaming solution you choose has the right features you require. Beyond some of the basic features, there are some important features an enterprise solution must feature. We will be looking into this in the upcoming section.

Allocated budget

Once you ave shortlisted some of the enterprise video solutions, the next step is to analyze these solutions according to the price packages and your allocated budget. Some video solutions even charge a premium price for even the most basic features. You need to consider these factors when looking for the best video solutions.

Essential features to look for in enterprise video streaming solutions

When brainstorming about how to create a video streaming website, the quality of your video content majorly depends on the features of the enterprise video solution you use.

To make sure you are choosing the right video solution for your business, there are some of the key features you need to look for in 2020.

White-label video player

In the video streaming space, white-label product refers to the solution that is free of the service provider’s branding. White label solutions allow you to customize the player in your branding by removing the original branding of the service providers. Video solutions with white label capability allow you to add custom branding that reflects every aspect of your business. This allows you to have more control over the aesthetics of the video players and offers a professional look and feel o it.

Powerful content delivery network

A content delivery network is a globally distributed network of servers across the globe to ensure the delivery of videos faster and more reliable.

Any video content, be it on demand or live videos reach users by CDN is copied in real-time. These short formed copies reach a hundred of servers in different locations. When your viewers try to access your videos, the CDN redirects it to the servers that are close to the users making the request. CDNs help with bringing videos faster an also offers enterprises with the best quality streams that keep bringing back viewers to the platform again and again.

Application programming interface access (API)

When it comes to enterprise-level video streaming, thee are 2 types of APIs. Video PI and player API. While video API allows you to personalize the experience as a broadcaster, the player API allows you to integrate external apps to your video player to personalize it according to your needs. These personalizations can be either aesthetic or technical, or both. It is recommended to choose an enterprise video solution that can be customized with APIs.

HTML5 video player

In the past years, the flash was the standard format for online video content which requires users to install the flash plugin to stream videos. However, it was slow and had a lot of security issues.

However, today the most online video content streams with HTML5 video players. as these players are compatible with all common devices like desktops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TV.

Monetization techniques

Another important feature to look for in your enterprise-level video solution is monetization tools if you are looking to generate revenue with your VOD or live content. Mostly broadcasters try to generate videos through advertisements, subscriptions, or pay-per-view.

While each method has its own advantages and disadvantages, each method can be lucrative when leveraged the right way.

Analytics dashboard

Advanced analytics and reporting tools are essential for modern enterprises. Broadcasters can benefit from this feature to monitor the behavior of your viewers. This allows you to identify the performance of your content and helps to make crucial decisions on user data rather than vague assumptions.

Customer support

The final yet significant feature to look for in video streaming solutions for enterprises is excellent customer service.

Video streaming is a technical process and there might be several problems that arise when using an enterprise-level video solution. If challenges arise that you cannot be fixed in-house, you definitely need expert assistance from the tech team. Hence, look for video solutions with 24/7 customer support in times of technical difficulties or delivery issues.

Conclusion

There are a variety of enterprise video streaming solutions in the market today.

However, it is important to be careful when choosing video streaming services for businesses.

By comparing the essential feature and the price plans, you can ake your final decision and ensure you have chosen the right platform for your enterprise business requirements.

Additionally, take advantage of the free trials of video streaming solutions to try out the platform before actually using it. While choosing a video solution can seem confusing initially, by following a streamlined process, you can make the entire process simple and smooth and choose the best enterprise video solution.

Amanda Smith is a marketing professional with expertise in strategies to engage customers and improve business opportunities. She is interested in marketing communications and likes to keep abreast of new trends and developments.

Video streaming stock photo by adike/Shutterstock