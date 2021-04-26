green

How green is your business? It’s Earth Month, which is an excellent time to take stock of your business operations and up your green business practices. Why is that important? A survey taken a few years ago shows most Americans would pay more for eco-friendly products, including 58% of Gen Z, 61% of millennials, and 46% of baby boomers.

These stats from Bank of America enable you to compare your business’s green practices with those of other small businesses.

Current & future operations: 58% of SBOs say they are currently operating an overall business model that is green and sustainable, and 57% plan to go greener over the next five years.

Benefits: Small business owners say the top benefits of going green are: saving money (77%), attracting customers (69%), positively impacting their bottom line (67%), boosting employee morale and retention (64%), and differentiating their company from competitors (64%).

Customer demand: 46% of SBOs say their customers are more likely to shop at eco-friendly businesses, and 32% believe their customers are willing to pay more for products and services from an eco-friendly company.

Personal commitment: 96% of SBOs prioritize eco-friendly habits in their personal lives, and of those, 83% say they operate their businesses sustainably because of their personal commitment to the environment.

Challenges: Top obstacles for SBOs who have implemented sustainable business practices include costs (41%), variable quality of green products and services (24%), limited supplier options (23%), and lack of education about what is good for the environment (20%).

Decade Ahead: 91% of SBOs say sustainability will be beneficial (50%) or a core business practice (41%) over the next 10 years.

As someone who sold “Environment Now!” buttons in front of the New York City public library as a teen, I’m encouraged by these greener small businesses.

Green entrepreneur stock photo by 12_Tribes/Shutterstock

