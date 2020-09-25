Being a game developer can be quite lucrative. However, it can be difficult for you to get into the gaming industry, and especially difficult to get into any sort of specialized field within the industry. You can take the following steps in order to get your talent showcased and find work more specialized to your talents.

Find Your Niche

You should think about the types of games that you want to create. It will be easier for you to get started once you have found your niche. You will also need to do some research on the game development market. Furthermore, it is important for you to find something that you enjoy. Spending hours working on something will not seem like a chore if you actually enjoy it.

Crowdfund Personal Projects

Even if you have a full portfolio of work on personal projects you’ve put together, it’s hard to get anyone willing to take the time to look through it all if you aren’t able to launch your developed game. One of the best ways to get your project game out and gaining its own publicity is to launch through crowdfunding, using an appropriate game launcher service to do so.

Get Some Experience

Completing an internship is a great way for you to get your foot in the door. If you live in a big city, then you will likely be able to find a game development studio in your area. You can also do a remote internship if there are no studios close to you. Although many internships are unpaid, it is a good idea to find someone who will pay you for your work.

Freelancing is another way to get some experience. You can use websites like Upwork to promote your work and set a price for it. Additionally, you can take a job as a game tester. There is a great demand for gaming testers, and most jobs do not require any specialized training.

Start a Gaming Blog

Starting a blog is a great way to promote your game. If you produce quality content, then people will likely read it and share it with their friends. You can post general information about your game on the blog. You can also give people updates on your blog.

It isn’t easy to be a game developer. However, you can get started by finding your niche. You can also put your work on a discussion board. Getting some experience is another way that you can get into the gaming industry. Additionally, it can be helpful for you to start a gaming blog.

Game developer stock photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock