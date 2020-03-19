Don’t fall prey to the fake hype that your Facebook page doesn’t matter anymore.

Organic reach might have plummeted for many businesses on Facebook. But as revealed in the latest guide to FB marketing by Sprout Social, overall engagement on the website is actually increasing.

As the majority of consumers turn to social media to look up different products and services. Facebook remains the prime place to build your brand. Especially if you are aiming to target local customers, a Facebook business page is a great asset.

You can think of your FB presence as your brand’s marketing hub away from your website that allows you to do the following:

Engage with your existing customers and find new ones

Run Facebook paid promotions

Catch customer reviews

Encourage new bookings and consultations

Catch more exposure for your business.

How to set up your Facebook Business Page

It is very simple to create a Facebook business page, but optimizing it for engagement is something that requires attention to detail.

If you have been away from the platform for some time now, the process of setting up a page has changed a bit. But don’t worry. In this article, we have outlined everything you need to know to optimize your brand’s presence.

So, let’s dig into details.

Step 1: Create your FB page and choose the relevant category

Head over to Facebook’s create a page site.

Select ‘Business or Brand’ as you are setting a page for your business. You will then be prompted to choose a category for your brand. There are many options here, simply choose the category that best matches your business type.

If you are confused, you can go with a more general category such as ‘eCommerce’ or ‘brand’

Once you have selected the page category, you will be asked to fill out your business address. Now, if you are not a local business, you don’t have to add anything to this section and choose the option to hide your address if you don’t want it to be displayed to the public.

Once you have punched in these details, you are ready to start building your page.

Step 2: Add your profile imagery

This is the first thing you will be asked to do once your page is created. As it determines how your page will look, so you’d want to choose an appropriate profile image with an image aspect ratio of 180px*180px and a cover image with an image aspect ratio of 820px*312px.

You can play with different color schemes here to give your page a bit of a personality.

Step 3: Set your username or page URL

Pick an appropriate @username and URL for your Facebook business page. This might seem like a small detail, but Facebook doesn’t allow you to change your URL more than a specific number of times.

The best way to go about it is to use your business name as your page URL or something that matches the rest of your social handles.

Step 4: Select an appropriate page template and tabs

Once all the basics of your FB page are done, head over to the ‘settings’ or ‘edit page info section.’

To the left, you will see the ‘templates and tabs’ feature. This will help you customize your page by allowing which tabs show on your page (i.e. photos, reviews, offers, events…etc)

You can choose between the templates that are available for different categories i.e. restaurants, shops, and service businesses. You can easily customize your templates by adding or removing the default tabs.

Step 5: Fill out all your business details

Head over to the ‘edit page info’ section again and add all your business details. Your contact information (phone number, email), business hours and location are all important pieces of information for someone who is actually trying to reach your business via Facebook.

Double-check all the details you have added here to ensure they are accurate and up-to-date.

Step 6: Pick an appropriate CTA

Facebook makes it easier for you to attract traffic to your website through a call-to-action button that is placed right below your page’s cover image. Although you can’t fully customize your CTA phrase, you can link it with your relevant landing page or appointment setting software.

Setting up a Facebook page from scratch requires some effort, but it helps engage your audiences. With the steps outlined above, you can now easily get started on Facebook as a business.

Jamal Khan writes about the influence of social media on modern-day business activities. He’s best known for designing social media strategies for some of the well-known global brands. His recent interests are in helping a local footwear brand elevate their Peshawari Chappal sales using the power of social.

Facebook stock photo by Suriya srion/Shutterstock