Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- How to boost positive online reviews for your business
- Is your product ready for Walmart?
HR
- How to find summer interns
Marketing
- Why local SEO matters
- How to create attention-getting marketing content
Money
- How can you best use a line of credit
Retail
- How to entice online shoppers to shop in your brick-and-mortar store
Sales
- How to sell to the new B2B buyer
- How to attract new customers and clients
Trends
- Hot colors for fall 2019 and winter 2020
