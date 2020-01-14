Market Trends to Understand

Environmentally friendly logistics. With environmental consciousness at an all-time high, consumers are starting to take notice of where their goods come from—and how they got there. Despite the substantial carbon footprint of the shipping industry, fuel-saving measures implemented in a fleet can add up. Routing software allows users to save fuel by determining the most efficient routes, and maintenance applications can ensure that a truck is well maintained, thus preventing fuel loss.

Business intelligence. More and more fleet management systems offer intelligent analytics that identifies areas where money can be saved in a fleet’s operations, based on internal and external data and the company’s historical trends. For example, this data can optimize scheduling and dispatching operations, determine the most fuel-efficient routes and make the most effective use of cargo space. This trend is likely to continue as big data becomes even more prevalent—and valuable—in transportation industries.

As fleets and companies adopt technology to differentiate themselves in a crowded market and optimize operations, fleet managers are responsible for coordinating an increasing number of systems, technologies, third-party integrations, and employees. Companies must handle growing demand and tightening capacity alongside other industry challenges like the driver shortage, rising fuel prices, and industry regulations. Being able to manage a fleet in its entirety, from day-to-day tasks to the big picture, is important to keep companies running smoothly and profitably while creating a safe, comfortable environment for drivers.

Safety is a priority for every organization, and fleet management is an important part of building a safety-first company. Telematics allows fleet and safety managers to effectively monitor for dangerous behaviors at the individual and fleet-wide level. Data can be used to develop driver safety programs, and by integrating dashboard camera and safety analytics technology, create personalized, relevant training to coach drivers on safe behavior, creating a safer fleet.

Key benefits of fleet management solutions

Keeping it well-managed may be a challenge, but a necessity for growth and sustainability. Using dedicated fleet management offers a host of benefits that protect your business against market fluctuations and unseen costs. If you’ve been attempting to handle your own fleet in-house, there has never been a better time to look into professional fleet management. Webfleet Solutions is offering the following key benefits:

Know where your vehicles are 24/7 – Through real-time track & trace

Save up to 20% on fuel & maintenance costs – By monitoring & analyzing driving behavior

Easy integration with existing soft & hardware – For optimization across your whole business process

Cut driving time & optimize drop routes – With professional navigation with live traffic info

Improve service levels – Through dynamic dispatching & easy driver communication

Easily comply with regulatory guidelines – Through mileage & work time registration & tachograph info download.

