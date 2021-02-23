Whether you are an expert on frugal living or you love coming up with healthy recipes, you may be looking to share your expertise with the masses. Since most people are online nowadays, launching and maintaining a lifestyle blog is an efficient avenue for promoting your insight to a vast audience. Starting a lifestyle blog is also a creative way to hone your craft and meet others who share your hobby. If you’re ready to start your own lifestyle blog, here are the main fundamentals to keep in mind.

Be Flexible and Open to Change

First off, it is pertinent to not be rigid and stuck in your ways. The blogging industry is always evolving, so be ready to adapt to any changes that come up. These changes can be new blogging technologies, layout trends, and more. In addition, rather than having a firm schedule of posts you want to create, be open to switching up your content in light of newsworthy events, industry innovations, etc. Keep an open mind and make sure to ask, listen, and pay attention to what other bloggers are doing.

Find Your Tribe

One of the most rewarding aspects of blogging is building a network of other like-minded bloggers that share your interests. Find and connect with bloggers who have similar views and hobbies as you do. I, myself, have a small tribe of friends that happily share their tried-and-true tips on blogging and more.

Create a Blog About One of Your Hobbies

Many people start a new blog with the hopes of immediately earning a profit, which is not the right mindset to have when getting into blogging. This is because if you don’t make money right away, you can get discouraged from continuing to consistently post. Rather than do this, write about topics that you really love writing. Are you a fashion or fitness fanatic? Use blogging as a way to share your knowledge on a certain subject and help others. Also be honest about your experiences, as honestly translates into higher credibility.

Know Your Audience

Many new bloggers don’t designate whom they are trying to reach when they start their websites. I didn’t fully define who my readers were when I first started, so I wrote as if I had a huge audience. I then realized I was writing to the regular consumer, just like me, and I also wrote to the moms who were looking for solutions to everyday problems and wanted more information on products. That said, write as if you are talking to others in your immediate circle who share similar experiences and lifestyles as you. You will then know how to better gear the tone of your posts.

Go the Self-Hosted Route

Sure, hosting your blog on a free blogging platform can be cost-effective, but it is not sustainable in the long run. This is because your blog that you worked so hard on maintaining and growing can be deleted without notice. On the other hand, when you are self-hosting, you have full control over your blog and you own your own content. Thus, you don’t have to worry about losing the posts you spent countless hours writing.

Try self-hosting with WordPress, as it is easy to learn and offers so many ways to customize your blog. You can select from many exciting layouts, and it is very self-explanatory to add new content. Loved by many bloggers, WordPress also offers a fantastic selection of widgets to help you further customize your website and make it even more engaging. Another great web host is Squarespace.

Promote Your Blog

Now that you have grown an aesthetically pleasing and informative blog, promote it as much as possible! Share all of your blog posts on your social media channels and create social media profiles for your blog. Look up and connect with other bloggers who share your passion and outlook and introduce yourself on their social media channels or in comments on their posts.

To Wrap It All Up

Starting a lifestyle blog is such a fulfilling endeavor for those who want to share their unique perspective on a certain topic. Those wanting to start a blog should write as a passion, not just to make money, and they should also be open to any changes that come their way. Make sure to know your audience, find a tribe of supportive bloggers, go self-hosted, and promote your blog as much as possible. All of these tips will help ensure success on your blogging journey.

For more insights and inspiration, check out this lifestyle and beauty blog.

Stephanie Fatta is the founder of the popular beauty & lifestyle blog, BeautyBrite.com. Her publication could be considered “A Little Bit of Everything”, as it covers beauty, fashion, family, lifestyle, health, wellness, fun recipes, innovative tech gadgets, and much more. A single mom to a teen with Autism (and doing it all on her own), Stephanie also enjoys writing about motherhood and family life at her personal blog, MamaHearted.com.

Lifestyle blog stock photo by maxbelchenko/Shutterstock