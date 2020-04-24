Regardless if your blog is your primary source of income or merely a tool in the service of your business, it is in your best interest to make your audience read as much of it as you can. Still, people are never as invested in what they can do for you; instead, as it is only natural, they care about what is it that you can do for them. Therefore, here are the top six tips on how you can get your site visitors to read more of your articles.

1. Make it more skimmable

The first thing you need to keep in mind is the fact that being able to skim through your articles might be a crucial thing when it comes to making your audience to engage in it further. You see, a skimmable text with bolded keywords and organized sub-headlines will help your audience see the content of the post on a first glance. On the other hand, a massive slab of text would just discourage people from even trying to read, seeing as how it would be unclear to the reader whether the text actually contains the information they need.

2. Headline and sub-headlines

Previously, we’ve talked about organizing your content and making it more skimmable and we’ve mentioned that the headline and sub-headlines may just be the ultimate tool for achieving this. You see, in order for people to even give your content a chance, you need to make it compelling and interesting enough. Moreover, it needs to be descriptive in order to convey a clear message. This is why headlines that start with “How to…” or even “Top 5 Tips How You Can…” are so effective. Using positive adjectives like “X Ultimate Tips to…” might also be a powerful psychological vessel for delivering a stronger message.

3. Attracting the right audience

In the introduction, we’ve already mentioned just how important it is to attract the right audience. Even if your post is the best-written piece of content out there, you need to understand that it’s definitely not for everyone. For instance, what good is a post about the top five backyard improvements to someone who doesn’t even have a backyard? Now, in order to attract the right audience, you might want to improve your targeting and one of the ways to do so is to outsource this segment of your digital marketing to a renowned SEO company.

4. Know your audience

One more thing you need to keep in mind is the fact that in order to attract your audience, you need to know who they are. Nonetheless, this is just one of the reasons to do proper analytics beforehand. If you are to write for them, you also need to know their inclinations, the terminology that they use and their previous knowledge of the subject matter. Oversimplifying is just as bad as using the terminology that’s too complex.

5. Improve the quality of writing

The next thing you should focus on is your writing. Of course, this is a creative process and, as such, heavily depends on the talent of the writer. However, talent is not the only factor here. The amount of work that you’ve put into the article, the validity of information and the overall effort to make it into a quality piece of content are paramount. It is for this very reason that an average time to write a blog post in 2019 is 3 hours and 57 minutes, while in 2014 it was merely 2 hours and 24 minutes.

6. Organize categories

The last thing you need to understand is the fact that organizing your articles into categories might make it much easier for your audience to access the type of content that you have to offer. Sure, you might be a narrowly specialized blog, which means that you focus on a single type of content. However, if this is not the case, it would be more than smart to separate your content into categories like, for instance, “home improvement” and “tech”. This way, it will also be easier to introduce effective recommendations for the next blog posts.

In conclusion

The best thing about the above-listed six things lies in the fact that they don’t require you to go out of your way in order to make your content more compelling or immersive. Instead, they allow you to just slightly tweak the content that you already have in order to get much better results. In other words, it is a simple and effective solution to your problem.

Ayla Anderson is an avid reader and an enthusiastic blogger who writes articles on home improvement, business, Family and beauty. She is also an MBA student who spends much of her time giving advice to newly small businesses on how to grow their businesses. You can follow me on https://twitter.com/Ayla55489508

Site reader stock photo by MintImages /Shutterstock