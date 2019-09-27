By Manoj Rupareliya

Web and app development has reached a new height in previous years. According to a Statista report of 2019, almost 21.3 billion apps were downloaded by users all over the globe. The demand for various apps has increased a lot in the last few years. And it becomes mandatory for businesses to satisfy the demand of their ideal customers. Hence to satisfy the needs of the present generation almost all the businesses are opting for a digital solution for their business.

The businesses who are willing to develop an online presence for their business need the support of developers at one or other point. Business owners are often confused about whom to hire? Whether to hire a mobile app development firm or hire a freelance developer for the betterment of their business. Before taking any of the discussion businesses must have a clear idea about whom to hire for the development process. Go through the below point which will help to have a clear idea about whom to hire for your project development.

Development Cost

One of the most obvious differences between development companies and freelance developers is development cost. Before outsourcing your project to anyone, you need to compare the development cost which is charged by them. Some of the development company may charge high for completing the project development.

When you outsource your project development to any of the development company you need to consider language and time differences. Freelance developers also cost high for project development, they charge almost $70 to $150 per hour for accomplishing the development task which you assign to them.

Technical Knowledge & Skills

When you hire freelance developers for your software development one of the major problems that you are going to face is that they will only work for a couple of months till they complete the contract. After completion of the contract, they will leave you and will also take all technical knowledge about your project skills with them.

If you face any problem after the development phase then you need to rehire them again which can not be possible some of the time hence it is better for you to outsource your development task to the development company.

Dedicated Resources

When you assign your project development work to the development company then they will ensure that the developers who are working on your project get enough resources to complete your project. Clients satisfaction is an utmost priority for the companies hence they will provide all the resources to the developers so that they can complete the project within the estimated time. Most of the development agencies allow the client to hire developers according to their project requirements. Whereas compared to that when you assign your project development task to freelance developers then they cannot give surety that they have enough resources to complete your project within the estimated time.

Security

Your development idea is precious for your business, hence you will never like to share your project details with the one whom you don’t know. Maybe the unknown person with whom you share your project details can use it somewhere else. If you hire freelance developers then you have to compromise with the confidentiality of your project, but when you hire reputed development company then you need not have to compromise with the confidential details of your project.

Development companies sign a confidentiality agreement with you and also ask the developers to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) which ensures the confidentiality of your project details. They will follow this agreement in any circumstances and assure you that your project is in safe hands.

Quality

Everyone wishes to have qualitative product development for their business. But it is now possible when you hire a freelance developer because they have much work to do at a time. According to a survey, about 32% of U.S. freelancers stated that they get more freelancing work online these days compared to the previous year.

This simply means they can accept any other project while working on your project. But when you hire a development company they will assign a particular team of developers who will actively work only on your project until it gets completed.

Few Taglines

It’s tough to choose between the development company and freelance developers but you must choose the right one for your project development. You must choose them who satisfies all your requirements and also offers excellent development service which adds more value to your project.

Manoj Rupareliya is an experienced writer working at AppEmporio possessing expertise in writing on technical, financial and digital marketing niches and provides an excellent guide to hire developers and covers essential aspects for beginners to learn and develop skills for brighter future. Linkedin | Twitter

