Your brand should be more than just a way people recognize your company. It should be a reflection of your values and how you treat others.

By Leo Friedman

The Importance of Your Brand

Having a brand that is recognizable by customers is incredibly beneficial. It means that they know exactly who you are, and it may even influence their buying decisions. When you put your brand together, you probably put quite a bit of thought into it. It needed to be just right. It needed to incorporate your business and your products.

You are probably aware that if you had just thrown a brand together, people would probably see right through it. Since your brand needs to be a reflection of who you are as a company, you don’t want customers to think you’re rushed and inattentive. Taking the time to develop your brand shows that, as a company, you care–and your customers can pick up on that.

While your brand is important to your customers, it should also be important to your employees. They represent your business and work hard to ensure its success. If they don’t think the brand stands for what it’s supposed to stand for, then this can lower office morale and make it so employees don’t give you their best.

Developing a Brand to Help with Office Morale

Studies have shown that happier employees are more productive. If they believe in the brand they work for and promote to customers, they will bring their best to every day of work. If they think that public perception and what happens behind closed doors are two different worlds, then they may not work as hard to ensure the company is successful.

You spent a lot of time making sure your brand would be recognized and appeal to customers, and it’s important to do the same for employees. When it comes to developing brand to improve office morale, there are a few things you should consider.

Listen and Learn

To know exactly what employees are thinking and how they perceive their work environment, you need to ask them. Creating focus groups that have employees from each of your departments is a good way to get the conversation started. Asking them why they enjoy working there is beneficial, but it’s also imperative to ask about what needs to be improved.

To ensure that employees are completely honest in their answers, you might consider hiring an outside, professional facilitator. If you use someone from upper management, it may intimidate employees and make them afraid to lose their jobs.

Once you get the feedback, you can incorporate that into your office environment and make it part of your brand. You can even highlight it on the career section of your website. The most important thing to keep in mind is to practice what you preach.

Create Employee Personas

When it comes to marketing your business to customers, you go out of your way to define specific targets and create customer personas so your message gets across. This helps you define your branding. When it comes to creating employee branding, you should create employee personas.

To start, you’ll need to determine what an “A-player” looks like. This will require going beyond skills requirements and the job description to look at emotional intelligence, core values, and work style attributes. Once these are in place, you have the chance to reward employees who already showcase these traits and look for new ones who possess them.

Company Branding and Office Morale

Your brand is a reflection of who you are and what you stand for. When customers buy from you or display that brand, they stay behind and support you. If you want your employees to do the same, you need to create an environment worth investing in. Doing that will make them proud and excited to display your brand.

Leo Friedman is the founder and CEO of iPromo, one of the top promotional goods businesses in the world. Leo is passionate about helping companies brand smarter and more effectively.

Brand stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock