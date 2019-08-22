Blockchain technology was developed long ago and gained its importance after the introduction of cryptocurrencies.

By Amit Agrawal

Importance and advantages of the technology were realized in 2009 with the introduction of first ever virtual money bitcoins. Nowadays, blockchain app development is the most used technology in every industrial sector. The technology is developed by using cryptography.

The blockchain technology transacts a huge amount of data within seconds and safely. The decentralized system of controlling the data helps to keep the transaction safe from hackers. Many companies have started to use the blockchain technology for developing their mobile applications. The highly encrypted codes keep the applications safe from hackers and the technology itself has its reputation in the market. Many huge companies like Facebook, Microsoft, LG, etc are implementing the technology in their system.

The benefits of blockchain technology in the development of an application for enterprises

As per the blockchain development company, in the era of digitalization, mobile applications are a trend in the business industry. The companies come up with new high-end technologies to incorporate in their applications that attract huge traffic. One such technology is the blockchain technology. The advantages of using blockchain app development for enterprise companies are as follows.

1) High security

The use of blockchain technology in developing applications is mostly because of the security benefits. According to the enterprise mobility solutions, the technology uses cryptography to provide highly encrypted codes that keep the data safe and transacts the money without any involvement of the third party. The data is stored in a series of blocks and not authorized by a single entity. Therefore, it is impossible for hackers to alter the data in any of the encrypted block.

2) Reliable

Blockchain technology has already proven to be the safest transactional technology with high security. This feature of technology automatically makes it reliable and robust for any company. As per the enterprise mobility service providers, the system cannot collapse due to its chained arrangement of blocks that store data. The transparency of the technology makes every change in the data visible to all.

3) Simple and easy

The technology is simple and easy to use. Thus, it has also gained its popularity because of simplicity. The development of applications with technology is therefore easy and comfortable. Many technologies are complex and the companies need to invest a huge amount of money in the incorporation of such technologies. Whereas, blockchain technology is simple and therefore cost-effective.

4) Automatic updates

The blockchain technology is rapidly growing in the market. The technology helps the enterprise companies to grow rapidly. The fast updates of the technology promise the companies with high integration and developments in the applications in the future with high-quality customer services. The blockchain app developers’ benefit from the technology as it is based on an open source platform. With the growing updates, the technology can be advanced and applications can be powerful the\an ever.

5) Increased transparency

Other than security, blockchain technology is popular for its data transparency. The customers can track the data whenever they want to. This not only helps to develop trust among the customers but also keeps the application and data safe from thefts. The clients and customers tend to use applications with blockchain technology as they are assured of the security. Since the blockchain technology is open to all, almost every industry wants to incorporate the technology.

6) No passwords required

With the ancient technology of passwords, no matter how hard it is to encrypt the password, the fear of theft would still linger among the customers. Blockchain technology saves us from both the hassle and fear of passwords. The payment or the deal is usually made between the two parties with the SSL certificate. The transparent nature of the technology makes the entire data visible to the customers by eliminating the chances of being fake.

7) Protected identity

Blockchain technology with the help of cryptographic encryptions keeps the data safe from the hackers. The data is only visible and changeable to the customer with the help of secret key encryption. Since the data s encrypted in various blocks, it is impossible for the hacker to crack the codes. This protects the identity of the client and the data making sure of zero theft possibility.

8) Secured digital information with multiple users

Blockchain technology has complex high end encrypted codes. Without the availability of any decryption key, it is impossible to fool the blockchain technology system. The technology offers its customers to edit the data information without the interaction among the customers. there is no verification process required, the checking and looking into the data changes s the only process required.

9) The technology is developing

With the advancing technology, the blockchain technology is updating regularly. Multiple features and software services will be provided by technology in the future. The tools to use the new features of the technology are available to the customers. The technology allows its customers to suggest new changes and features in the technology.

10) A complicated digital ledger system

The enterprise mobility service providers suggest that blockchain technology has the only digital distributive ledger system that is made of extensive computer network, sending the data in collaboration with the technology. When any kind of change is done in the data, notification travels through every gadget to inform the customer. Most of the mobile applications require both the client system and the server side. The mobile sites are provided with a lot of data from different sources that are difficult to handle. The blockchain technology helps the applications to develop storage.

The technology has experienced substantial growth in the mobile application industry. The advantages of technology, the companies are eager to know more about the insight into the features and tools. There are many blockchain app developers available in the market that has expertise in developing blockchain applications and enterprise mobility solutions.

Amit Agrawal Founder and COO at Cyber Infrastructure (P) Limited which is an blockchain development company provides services such as custom application development, mobile application development, creative web design, Microsoft solutions, SAP solutions, open source development, Java development, Oracle development, big data solutions, digital experience solutions, CAD/CAM architectural services, testing automation, infrastructure automation and cloud, digital marketing, ITeS, etc

Tech stock photo by panuwat phimpha/Shutterstock