New research from Promotique by Vistaprint, showing that 3 in 5 Americans would not use a company if their brand image looked terrible, even if they’d heard good things about the product itself.

The survey explores how branding affects consumer buying decisions, as well as identifying the most recognizable logos in the US. Here are some key findings:

85% of respondents identify themselves as “loyal to brands”

More than half of Americans are more likely to use a company with a logo they recognize

The top 5 most recognizable logos according to respondents are from: Apple, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Nike and Starbucks

