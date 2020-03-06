Creating your best request for proposal (RFP) is not an easy task to undertake. Here’s everything you need to know when writing your next RFP.

As a small business owner, your work relies on quality partnerships with vendors and service providers. Finding the best match for your needs takes time and effort, but instead of sifting through companies by hand, you can ask them to impress you.

This is where a Request for Proposal comes into play. This document outlines your requirements for services and asks vendors to fulfill them.

Ready to write an RFP that’ll best express your company’s needs and requirements? Read on to learn the best tips.

What is An RFP?

RFP stands for Request for Proposal, which is a document companies send to suppliers, vendors, or service providers they’re interested to work with.

Note that an RFP is not the same as an RFQ (Request for Quotation), which you’d use to ask for price quotes from vendors in order to compare and choose based on price.

Make a Project Overview and Scope

Start off your RFP by making a project overview that’ll include the scope of your needs. This is where you describe services or products you’re looking for, the budget available, and the deadline for delivery.

Describe your project goals, the criteria you’ll be using, and the target audience you’re selling to. This will help vendors understand your company better and see how they can meet these criteria.

State Your Requirements Clearly

The key to successful RFP writing is in the details. Don’t be afraid to state all your requirements clearly, as this can help vendors decide if they can meet them.

Be very specific about what you’re looking for, down to the tasks, strategies, budgets, and timelines you plan to use. This will help you eliminate companies that cannot meet your requirements, leaving you with only the best choices.

Include Your Company’s Background

If you’re wondering how to write an RFP that’ll get results, including your company’s background in the document is essential. Vendors want to know who they’re dealing with, so this is an important step in the RFP process.

Include your company’s name, address, email, phone number, founders, products and services offered, and other important information. You can also include why your company is unique or different from your competitors.

Proofread and Edit

Once you’ve completed your RFP and polished all the details, you need to proofread the copy and edit the document for errors and clarity. You want suppliers and vendors to understand everything clearly, so there won’t be any miscommunication.

Eliminate any redundant questions or paragraphs, and read the RFP from the recipient’s point of view. Vendors want to work with companies that take their job seriously, so typos, grammatical or other mistakes shouldn’t be a part of your RFP.

Now You’re Ready to Write Your First RFP

Now that you know the basics of writing a professional RFP, it’s time to start sending it to potential vendors. Remember to state your company’s needs clearly and to include as many important details as possible.

Want more small business tips and insights? Check out some of the other articles on our website and stay tuned for the latest industry news and trends.