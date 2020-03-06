As a business owner or entrepreneur, you know what it means to work hard. You live and breathe your company or business idea, and you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen – early mornings, late nights, and weekends.

If you’re at the point where you’re ready to get your business off the ground or take it to the next level, you may be realizing that a business degree is essential in helping you take that next step. Whether you’re seeking a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree, the idea of adding education to your already full plate can be overwhelming – but it doesn’t have to be. The key to successfully pursuing a degree while building a business is to make it work around your schedule and your needs. Here are some tips to get you started:

Find a curriculum that works for you. When you own a business, your time is precious. Fitting your daily routine around a class schedule can be complicated and hard to manage. Look for creative solutions that suit you, such as night classes or online studies. Online education is becoming increasingly popular and can be an excellent option for business owners. Going this route allows you the flexibility to study at the time and place of your choosing, making it easier to pursue your degree without interfering with the demands of your business. Set aside a specific time each day for tasks. Organization is crucial as you work toward earning a degree while building your business. Establish set times each day to focus on your business and your schoolwork. A calendar or planner is useful in getting organized and to ensure you’re allowing the necessary time for everything important. Take time for yourself. Building a business can take a toll, both physically and emotionally. Add schooling into the mix, and you risk exhaustion and burnout. That’s why it’s crucial to take time for yourself, relaxing and doing the things you love. Set aside time each day for a quick breather. Carve out an afternoon or evening each week to spend time with family and friends, doing things unrelated to your business or your studies. Your mind and body will appreciate the break. Remind yourself of the end goal. When you’re working to meet a tight deadline, putting in extra time to get the job done, or simply feeling tired and overwhelmed, it can be easy to forget why you decided to pursue a degree in the first place. Take stock of why you made this decision, and of the many benefits of earning a degree. Create a list of the reasons you chose to take on the extra effort and review it regularly as an affirmation of your hard work. Keeping your eye on the prize will help make those difficult periods seem less taxing.

Whether you’re just starting your business or looking to grow it, contemplating returning to school on top of your current workload can be a daunting undertaking. However, don’t underestimate the power a degree can bring in helping you to propel your business by giving you the skills and credentials you need to make your business a great success. Start on the path to higher education and get set to reap the rewards.

Madeleine Low is a content web publisher at Western Governors University. Her experience at WGU has helped her learn about higher education and the college experience for students around the United States. She has been a content writer and SEO analyst for five years for a variety of industries, including higher education, health, software, and automotive. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Grads stock photo by hxdbzxy/Shutterstock