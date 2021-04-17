Window blinds protect the residents from the scorching sun, ensure their privacy and in certain cases, also protect against burglary. At the same time they can effectively decorate the window. How to take care of external and internal window blinds in order to ensure their flawless appearance and function?

Window blinds, similarly to windows, need to be cleaned regularly. Usually, a vacuum cleaner and a damp cloth are used for this purpose, however it is worth knowing how to deal with different types of blinds and how to take care of them properly.

How to maintain external window blinds

Regular cleaning of the window blinds is important maintenance not only in terms of aesthetics, but also functionality. In order to keep the window blinds mechanism working smoothly for many years, it is important to take care of it properly. Therefore, how to take care of blinds installed on the outside? Information can be found in the product brochures which the manufacturers display on their websites or add to their products ‒ Fakro can be an example.

Before cleaning your electric external window blinds, always remember to disconnect them from the power supply. Close the blinds and remove any contamination that might scratch the surface. Afterwards, wet clean the blinds with a soft cloth and water with a mild detergent. Avoid using harsh or abrasive cleaning agents. Finally, wipe the blinds dry with a soft cloth. At least once a year, wash the seals with a damp cloth and finally apply a preservative. Once every two years you should also clean the cords and strips of your window blinds, which are responsible for their smooth opening and closing.

How to clean interior fabric window blinds

Internal blinds are not only an effective window covering, but also its decoration. However, they will not decorate the glazing if they are covered with a layer of dust and other contaminants. Therefore, the fabric window blinds should be vacuumed regularly and any stains appearing on their surface should be removed.

To remove dust from fabric window blinds you can use a vacuum cleaner set on the lowest power setting. Make sure that the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a soft and clean nozzle. Instead of a vacuum cleaner, you can also use a microfibre brush, which is very efficient at attracting dust particles. Vacuum both the fabric of the window blind as well as its mechanism.

Over the course of time, non-aesthetic stains appear on fabric window blinds. However, their removal should not be a problem. All you need to do is to gently rub the stain with a sponge soaked in water with soap or dishwashing liquid. Before application, thoroughly squeeze out excess water from the sponge, otherwise the fabric will develop unpleasant damp patches. Use this method to wash window blinds on a warm sunny day. Open the blinds fully and leave them to dry.

How to maintain Roman blinds

Roman blinds are a popular type of internal window blinds. Not only do they look very attractive, but they are also very easy to keep clean. The construction of the Roman blind makes its assembly and disassembly from the window very simple, as well as its maintenance. Some manufacturers of Roman blinds recommend washing the fabric of the blind (by hand, in a washing machine or in a dry cleaner). If you want to do it yourself, set the delicate washing mode on your washing machine with low temperature and without spinning. To prevent the colour of the blind from fading, use a mild detergent.

Do not tumble dry or iron your Roman blind as this could damage the fabric. Leave it unrolled to dry on its own to prevent any deformation. When washing your window blind, remember to wash the mechanism as well. You can do this with a cloth soaked in water and a mild detergent, and then wipe it dry.

How to clean pleated window blinds

Besides Roman blinds, pleated window blinds are also a fashionable solution for covering windows from inside the room. In order to keep the pleated construction of the blinds looking flawless, it is important to take good care of it. In this case vacuuming is particularly important. It is worth vacuuming once a week using a vacuum cleaner with a soft nozzle, a dusting broom or a cloth for removing dust from furniture. Vacuum the folds of the fabric especially thoroughly, as this is where most contamination accumulates.

When stains appear on pleated blinds, vacuuming alone is not enough. These blinds are usually made of robust fabrics, which can be washed by hand. Remove stained blinds from the window and wash them in a bowl or bathtub with water mixed with dishwashing liquid or mild washing powder. Do not rub the fabric, let the blinds soak in the water for about 15 minutes. After this time, rinse the detergent residue off the blind with clean water. Then gently drain the water off and dry the blind by hanging it fully extended on the window.