Teen spending has been impacted by COVID-19, according to the 41st semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens® survey from Piper Sandler Companies in partnership with DECA. The average age of the teens surveyed was 16.1. Teen “self-reported” spending increased slightly to $2,165 per year, while overall, Generation Z contributes about $830 billion in retail sales to the U.S economy. One-third of the teens work part-time.

The Spring 2021 survey, conducted this February and March, shows 58% of teens attended school in person or a hybrid format, while 42% studied virtually.

Erinn Murphy, Piper Sandler senior research analyst, says the spring survey shows the recovery is being led by teen girls, “with upticks in spending on clothing, handbags, and skincare in particular. And Murphy adds, while Amazon remains the No. 1 website, we are seeing a rise in female-centric platforms like SHEIN, Revolve, and Princess Polly.”

In general, Murphy says, “GenZ is a conscious generation” They cited Racial Equality and the Environment as their top two social issues. She adds, “We have also seen “thrifting” emerge as a strong trend as thinking secondhand is becoming second nature to teens. In fact, 47% of teens have purchased, and 55% have sold secondhand.”

Key spending findings for teen girls

Spending on clothing was up 9% y/y (year-over-year), the strongest y/y gain since 2015. Athletic apparel is their most popular clothing choice, but there’s a “revival of the 1990s fashion trend flannel shirts, baggy pants, mom jeans & eclectic hair trends all in vogue.”

There was a “modest recovery” in overall beauty spending. They spent more on skincare than makeup. TikTok influencers have significantly reshaped skincare brand preferences; 86% of females use online influencers as a source of discovery for beauty brands and trends

Handbag spending was up 4% y/y, Y, reversing a multi-year low

General trends