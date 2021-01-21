In order for your small business to succeed, you need to have the right marketing plan in place to create brand awareness amongst your target market. With so many activities to choose from, from traditional print advertising to SEO, it can be hard to figure out which option is right for you and your business.

To help you get a better idea of what marketing activities really create value for small businesses, we sat down with 11 small business leaders and asked them to share what worked for them! Keep reading to get their insights and one step closer to taking your business to the next level.

Create and Maintain A Website

Setting up a website is the most important step in a small business marketing strategy. Your website establishes your business as credible, provides a place where your customers can find all the necessary information at a glance, and it’s the linchpin for all of your marketing efforts, from Google Ads to content to newsletter placements.

Ceillie Clark-Keane, Unstack

Collect Testimonials and Reviews

If a customer is satisfied with their experience with your business, they should be happy to write a short review or testimonial for you. Don’t be afraid to prompt people with questions related to the aspect of service you provided that you know they were impressed with. Getting genuine reviews from real customers helps market your small business to others since reviews are a leading force when deciding to do business with a new company! We have 4.7 stars with 85 Google reviews and counting, which has been one of our best marketing tools.

Henry Babichenko, DD, European Denture Center

Use Humor

Small businesses with small budgets need to put their best efforts into leveraging social media. However, instead of trying to sell, focus on connecting with people at an emotional level. Use humor and have live conversations with your audience. If you can show or create a real face for your brand, people will relate to you more and engage with your brand. This will help you grow your brand on social media which can lead to better results.

Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

Find Your Brand Advocates

In order to market your new business, you have to be relentless! Be sure to tell your family, friends, past colleagues, followers on social media, and even complete strangers about your business and encourage them to support you. Oftentimes, they will see your passion and want to support you however they can. It just takes one brand advocate to create a successful customer base, so never miss an opportunity to promote your brand.

Vanessa Molica, The Lash Professional

Share Your Expertise

The best way to market a new business is to share your expertise online. In other words, new companies need to fight the uphill battle of building a brand and establishing momentum. Fortunately, platforms like Quora, Terkel, HARO (Help a Reporter Out), and even LinkedIn provide opportunities to answer questions and get published to help a business build online credibility. By sharing your expertise, you can begin to effectively market your small business.

Brett Farmiloe, Markitors

Invest in Graphic Design

In order to stand out, you need to have unique branding that is consistent across your digital and printed marketing materials. This simple touch adds a huge layer of professionalism and can help you further differentiate yourself from your competitors.

Eric Blumenthal, The Print Authority

Consistent Content

Be constantly and consistently producing targeted, relevant and valuable content. Clickbait articles and pushy sales pitches are not the way to grow a committed audience who trusts the content you produce. Focus on creating content that answers a question, provides insight, educates, and maybe even entertains them!

Chris Dunkin, Portable Air

Create a Google My Business Profile

Establishing an online presence is a critical step for local businesses. Especially for a budget-conscious small business just starting out. The best way to begin establishing your online footprint is to create a free Google My Business profile. Google often displays these profiles for searches conducted in your local area. Fill out your profile completely with relevant information, verify your address, and your business may begin appearing for local searches of your business services and/or products.

Dan Reck, MATClinics

Focus on PR

When you are starting a new, small business you are going to need as much PR as possible. Get your name out there, your company’s name and logo out there, and do it as often as possible. You will need to let go of any feelings of shyness, or thinking someone else will do it for you. I made this mistake, so trust me when I say you should take advantage of every PR opportunity that comes your way. Originally I didn’t want it to be about me, I wanted it to be about my company and our service. The problem is our company and service needed a human face and a name to go with it. Get your face out there and let everyone know you are now selling whatever it is you have to offer, don’t be shy.

Ben Walker, Transcription Outsourcing, LLC

Stay Local

By staying local and promoting your business within your region, there is a greater chance of picking up customers. Due to the pandemic, with the increased push to buy local, whether products or services, marketing and buying locally is only going to increase in interest.

Joe Flanagan, VelvetJobs

Niche Down

To market a small business you should understand that you will never be able to copy the tactics of big companies. You just don’t have such big marketing budgets and big departments of people. To achieve results, you should focus on a very small target audience and do your best on collecting good feedback from your first clients. By targeting a small niche, you won’t split your budget into even smaller parts and will be able to run at least one good campaign. This will raise your chances to get noticed and attract customers.

Yulia Garanok, datarockets

Brett Farmiloe is the Founder of Terkel, a knowledge platform that creates community-driven content featuring expert insights. Terkel creates community-driven content featuring expert insights. Sign up at terkel.io to answer questions and get published.