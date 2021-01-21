Customer experience opens the doors of a brand to consumers. They notice from the first interaction on a website through browsing product listings, using widgets, and checking out items. It is what they think about when they are asked to rate their experience. The best way to improve customer experience is to harness the power of reviews and listen to what consumers are saying.

People pay attention to reviews before making purchases. According to a Spiegel survey, 95% of customers read reviews before buying an item. There are many ways to use these reviews to

improve strategies. Finding a tool such as Scrapezone to scrape e-commerce websites is the first step. Using texts to generate keywords and perform data analysis, sentiment analysis, and other techniques.

Not only do reviews influence consumers but businesses too. Leveraging information in reviews can revolutionize marketing, product development and upgrade customer experience. People often feel motivated to provide reviews. They leave feedback on review sites, e-commerce platforms, and social media. The key is collecting the information and transforming it into actionable data with a text analytics tool.

The following are three ways to use online reviews to improve customer experience:

1. Apply Text Analytics to Find out the Most Discussed Keywords

SEO or Search Engine Optimization is the key to bringing traffic to a website or product page. Uncovering the right keywords and applying them effectively to pages will bring new visitors and promote brand awareness. This is the reason SEO research is a significant priority.

Conventional keyword research involves examining what keywords have been used in the past and which drive traffic. However, this method looks backward and can provide stale results. The idea is to discover what search terms are being used now or what customers will be looking for in the near future. Mining reviews for recurring words and phrases provide the basis for generating effective keywords.

There are many tools and methods to analyze prospective keywords. Find some phrases that stand out from reviews that could be used by people searching for a product or service. With an analytics tool, it is easy to see volume, how often the term is used on Google, how competitive the keyword is, or if your rivals are using it. Tools also provide feedback on cost per click, KPI, and other essential metrics.

2. Use Sentiment Analysis Algorithms

Zeroing in on how customers feel about products and brands does not involve spending hours reading thousands of reviews. Although it may be useful from time to time to look closely at individual reviews that are particularly interesting, few businesses have the time or resources to hire humans to read individual reviews. Instead, sentiment analysis algorithms can do the job fast.

The first step is to use a web crawler to identify reviews that need to be scraped, a web scraper to lift the HTML code and retrieve the text, and a database to store the collected texts. After text cleaning, a sentiment analysis tool will use Natural Language Processing and consumer sentiment algorithms to assign an attitude to the text, either positive, negative, or neutral.

These rankings are assigned numerical values and transform texts from reviews into quantitative data that can be used to evaluate performance in product development and marketing reach. These analytic tools will provide insight into where to direct resources and how to innovate products that will meet customers’ needs. It will also give clues on how consumers think and interact with brands.

3. Use the Right Tools

Although the task of locating consumer feedback, analyzing it, and turning it into useful data is essential, it should not take time away from running business operations. Automating each step of the process is important to keep it running smoothly, especially since information like reviews tend to be updated on a daily basis.

Finding the right tools, such as a VPN, a web scraper, data analysis, and a sentiment analysis tool from Revuze can, if applied efficiently, run by themselves, freeing up an employer and a workforce to tackle creative projects on using insights to create effective solutions. Look for high-rated tools and software that are easy to install and provide attentive support.

Make an Impact and Create the Ultimate Customer Experience

Customer experience is like a brand’s first impression. According to a survey, 86% of customers said they would pay more for an excellent customer experience. If all of the elements are in place, like an attractive, user-friendly website or an impressive product page, it may not have its desired impact without sufficient traffic. Getting people to the pages is the key to making conversions and sales.

Harnessing the power of reviews is an essential first step towards transforming the customer experience. Performing SEO research to discover the right keywords, uncovering new search terms from reviews, and performing sentiment analysis are essential steps to revolutionizing customer experience and creating brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Efrat Vulfsons is the Co-Founder of PR Soprano and a data-driven marketing enthusiast, parallel to her soprano opera singing career. Efrat holds a B.F.A from the Jerusalem Music Academy in Opera Performance.

Customer experience stock photo by eamesBot/Shutterstock