Every now and again the landscape of marketing changes. Some new technology or trend evolves and marketers and businesses make the adjustments to appeal to their target audiences. One such example is video marketing. Websites, emails, blogs, and social media content are still very effective marketing tools, however, research suggests that there are significant advantages when these marketing strategies are combined with videos.

When produced and marketed correctly, a video can be a convenient, impressionable, and effective way to increase sales. Videos provide a visual that can be used to introduce a brand, product, or service, tell a story, build a deeper connection with online consumers, or encourage your target audience to perform a call to actions (such as making a purchase).

Leveraging Video Content to Increase Sales

You’d be surprised to find how a well-designed video marketed to the right audience can turn in your company’s favor. Below are some suggestions on how to use video content to increase sales.

Create Quality Videos

As with any content placed on the internet, quality is at the top of the list. Poor quality content not only decreases your chances of increasing sells, but can ruin your company’s reputation. Invest in the best recording equipment and software (or hire a production company), brainstorm to come up with unique ways to present necessary information, and use metrics like customer feedback, comments, and analytical software to continually fine-tune your video content.

Share on Various Platforms

The great thing about digital marketing is that content can easily be distributed from one medium to the next in an instant. If you’re going to increase sales, you must extend your brand’s reach. By sharing your video content on multiple platforms, you increase the number of viewers that could potentially become customers.

For example, MadeIn is a company that sells quality cookware. They have an array of videos ranging from product demonstrations to recipes with top-chefs to appeal to their target audience. In order to increase the viewership of these videos and increase sales potential, MadeIn also shares the links to these videos on Instagram.

Get Customers Involved

Word of mouth is still, by far, one of the most effective marketing techniques. Most people still prefer the opinion of people they can trust (or relate to) when it comes to making a purchase. You can help word of mouth spread faster by getting your customers involved in your video marketing efforts. Getting the personal opinion of everyday people on your products or services gives potential customers a more personal perspective of how your brand could work for them.

Ask your customers to create testimonials, reviews, demonstrations, or even be part of an interview to discuss your company and its benefits. They will be glad to participate and give their opinion and will likely be encouraged to share their videos on their digital platforms.

Analyze and Adjust

You can create hundreds of videos with the hopes of boosting your sales, but if they’re not effective or appealing to your target audience, it’s a waste of time, money, and resources. That’s why it is important to use analytical tools and metrics to determine how well your videos are doing. You should keep track of factors that include the number of views, number of completed views, bounce rate, click-through rate, and, of course, conversion rates.

You can also turn to your target audience and ask their opinion through social media, online polls, surveys, and reviews. After gathering this information, you can improve or eliminate ineffective videos while enhancing and increasing the production of videos that are generating the results you’re after.

The main objective for any business (large or small) is to increase sales. Without positive cash flow, it won’t be long before a company comes to an end. As such, it is necessary for business owners to look to effective marketing solutions like video marketing to shine a light on their products/services, stand out from the competition, connect with their target audience, and boost sales.

Video stock photo by Trueffelpix/Shutterstock