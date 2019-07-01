It is very clear that the About Me page is of significant importance when it comes to the web page of any business.

By Gary Peterson

A good or a bad About Me page can be responsible for the level of conversion that your page has. If you are in need of an About Me page you have to tread carefully since this page is where prospective employers, potential clients, existing clients, and other types of professionals are trying to learn what your company is about and if you’re compatible with them. Moreover, it is a very great tool for promoting your professionalism and your brand.

Since it’s very important, it is not always easy to come up with statements that will be both informative and engaging to your customers. That is why knowing where to start and how to develop your About Me page is of great importance.

How to get started?

People that come to visit your website and your About Me page, in particular, are very likely people that are interested doing business with you which means that they have some questions about the work that you’re doing. It can be very tricky to sound informative and engaging without throwing too much information that your potential customers are overwhelmed or bored. For start, make sure that you think about questions like

What it is that you’re doing?

How did you get where you currently are?

What makes you unique?

What are you the most passionate about and why?

What are your professional accomplishments?

And then some simple information like

Where are you based?

Is it a private/public company?

How long is your business functioning?

What are your core values?

Why should you be chosen before your competitors?

Use facts

The About Me page is not about giving a long speech filled with historical summaries that can be very boring to the people visiting your page, and you don’t want to sound like you’re trying too hard either. The best way to go about anything in life really is to have balance. Think of your About Me page as a resume for your company that you’re using to get ahold of more customers and partners. Much like the resume, the text should be short, informative, concise, and have something that appeals to the visitors. The best way you can do this is to simply present all the facts that are true about your team and company. How your work has been going so far, and what value are you willing to offer. The best way to go about it is to try and measure these benefits that you’re offering if that’s possible at all. For example, saying that your product or service saves people up to 15% of money per month sounds much better than just saying that it saves money.

Personal touch

Before the era of the internet, companies had the privilege to do business with their customers face to face which meant building stronger trust and more of a personal experience for them. Nowadays, a lot of the information is gathered online even before the customers or business collaborators get in touch with the certain company, which means that your About Me page has to display a certain degree of personal touch. The way you can go about this is to add a list of your employees or at least some of them along with pictures and short bios. Make sure that you don’t make it too formal and add a certain degree of humor. Add fun facts about your employees or what they like/dislike. Doing this will increase the chance that people will like your team as a whole and feel closer to you as a company through them. Also, don’t forget to add clear contact details that are not hard to follow. Add an address, social media platforms, e-mails, phone numbers and anything else that might make you more reachable to your clients.

Close the deal

After an informative text and introduction to your employees, you need to put a call-to-action button so you can “seal the deal.” If people like what they see there, the likelihood of them reaching out immediately is higher. You can add buttons such as “Browse out catalog”, “Shop Now”, “Start free trial”, “Schedule an appointment” or something else that is appropriate for the type of business you are.

In a time where the markets are overcrowded with a lot of small and medium businesses, what makes you better than the others is your ability to differentiate yourself from the others while at the same time offering a good quality product. Use your web page to broadcast these things and connect with your customers and prospective partners.

Gary Peterson is working at NCSM. He was born and raised in New York. Gary is a professional writer who specializes in SEO,social problems, email marketing and healthcare. He likes traveling and taking gorgeous photos of nature. Rock music is something that inspires him. Feel free to connect with him on Twitter.

About Me stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock