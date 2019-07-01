We all love quick-wins to detox our marketing strategy—those tactical, tangible, and practical marketing tasks which are easy to implement and can yield significant results.

By Mary Walton

There are no shortcuts to better marketing.

However, layering quick, short-term wins within a longer-term marketing strategy may help push things forward toward the desired outcome.

Two of the most common scenarios that call for leveraging a quick-win marketing strategy are increasing website traffic and converting site visitors into leads. Other quick-win goals involve creating a content marketing plan to reach your target audience, re-engaging an existing database, transitioning marketing qualified leads into sales qualified leads (MQL to SQL), and improving your social media presence.

That said, let’s dive a little deeper into the things you can do to detox your marketing strategy for generating traffic and leads fast.

#1: Optimize Your Site for Search Engines

SEO plays the most crucial part when it comes to driving traffic to your website.

SEO is continuously changing, and the user experience is critical to appeasing Google. Deploying the proper on-page optimization tactics can still help people find your website and identify the value you offer, especially if you work in a niche company.

Below are some helpful site optimization techniques you may consider:

Adding business specific keywords to your site page titles, H1 tags, the image alt-text, and the URLs.

Writing attractive meta descriptions (with the focus keyword) for each page—this way when users see your page listed in Google’s search results page, they are more likely to click on your site as the description matches with their search queries.

Taking full advantage of local search and adding keywords linked with your region or city in your page titles, URL, meta description, and throughout the content wherever it makes sense (avoid keyword stuffing to prevent Google penalty).

Publishing your site to relevant online directories, and optimizing your current local listings.

Ensuring your website is optimized for mobile—according to research, 53% of mobile users will likely abandon your site if it takes longer than 3 seconds to load, while 30% of them will abandon a purchase transaction if your shopping cart isn’t mobile-optimized.

#2: Remove Duplicate/Irrelevant Content

It’s possible that there’s content on your site that’s duplicate or no longer relevant—consider removing them.

You need first to check the analytics. If the page performed relatively well, you should retain that link equity you’ve built. If you, however, delete the page, your visitors will get a 404 error. Instead, what you can do is use a 301 redirect to point visitors to a new page containing related content—this will help show Google that your website is up-to-date.

#3: Get Active on Social Media

Social media will help drive traffic to your website.

In fact, the majority of marketers use social media report to boost their rankings on Google. Review your current inventory of resources (blogs, case studies, eBooks, white papers) and re-promote them on social media channels:

Up to 2/3x per week on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Up to 10x per week on Twitter.

#4: Invest in PPC Advertising

While PPC is not a replacement for website optimization, consider Google AdWords if you want instant search engine visibility, more traffic, and increased lead generation.

Google claims that companies usually make an average of $2 for every $1 they spend on AdWords.

#5: Gate Resources Behind a Form

Creating great landing pages with forms to gate your resources (i.e., eBooks, calculators, recorded webinars, white papers, etc.) is one of the best ways to grow your email database, as well as convert visitors into actual leads.

When you “gate” your content, what you’re actually doing is asking your site visitors to provide information, such as their email address before they can access specific content or download a particular offer.

So, it’s important that you gate content which is considered valuable enough that a visitor will be comfortable with providing their personal information.

#6: Repackage or Refresh Existing Content or Resources

Conduct an inventory of all the content resources of your website.

You probably have a lot more available at your disposal than you might think. This includes site content, webinars, blogs, videos, sales presentations, etc.

Consider using your existing content to create new lead generation offers. You may batch several resources and offer a downloadable “toolkit.” Or, perhaps you can bundle a compilation of related blog posts and spruce it up with a unique, appealing design to create a white paper resource.

#7: Review Your Current CTAs

Whether your Call-to-Action shows up as a line of text, a simple button, or an image, actionable CTAs have a huge impact on your lead generation efforts by giving your visitors purposeful direction.

If you don’t have CTAs on your website, it’s time you created some—and if you are already leveraging CTAs, consider the following changes to increase conversions dramatically:

Boost the visibility of your CTAs on your site by adding relevant Call-to-Action to your most popular web pages and to all relevant blog posts.

Shorten or simplify your landing page forms.

Add CTAs to the email signatures of business employees.

Ensure the benefit of clicking on the CTA is clear.

Create a sense of urgency with limited seats available, deadlines, special promotions, etc.

Use actionable language like subscribe here, download now, or learn more.

Make sure the design and language of the CTA match the landing page’s language to which it redirects the visitor.

Wrapping Up

So, these were some of the best and most effective quick-wins when it comes to detoxing your marketing strategy.

Remember, your small efforts will translate into big results.

If you can implement the above-mentioned tips in your marketing strategy, it will help bring quick results, and you’ll see your inbound efforts multiply!

Mary Walton is a professional editor, content strategist and a part of NCSM team. Apart from writing, Mary is passionate about hiking and gaming. Feel free to contact her via Facebook.

Marketing stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock