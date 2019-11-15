It can be difficult, as a business owner, to establish whether your efforts on social media are making an impact on your audience, but if you want to know how you’re progressing you have to know where your competitors are at, and how they are advancing. Following your competition and monitoring what they are doing can help you to avoid repeating their mistakes and the easiest way to do this is via social media. Learning what type of content performs best with their audiences or when it is best to post to get the highest engagement is really easy and we are going to tell you how you can do it for yourself.

This process is known as “competitive brand analysis”. It is a very effective and budget-friendly way to obtain business and customer intelligence. Following ads your competitors are running, listening to what their customers say, what problems and requests they have are priceless. Armed with this sort of knowledge, you can quickly adjust your product and customer support strategy to win the market. You already have sales leads to contact and convert.

You should be ready to take advantage of every arising opportunity and acquire new customers when your competition fails to provide them with a good service, and here is how you can use the results of your competitive brand analysis to benefit your business:

Get to know your customers better

Most of the time, competitor analysis will help you in better understanding the shared target group, its desires, and needs.

Avoid mistakes: this is a big step – monitoring on an ongoing basis your competition will help you notice which campaign or content fails for your competitors and avoid making the same mistakes.

Discover new social media channels

You’re probably posting everyday on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, but maybe there is more. What about LinkedIn or Pinterest? If your competitors are using these platforms successfully, this could be a motivation for you and give them a try.

As a business owner, it is essential to figure out what other businesses in your niche are doing on social media, it can help you not just brainstorm ideas for your own social content, but it can also give you an insight into the current habits of the audience your business needs to target. It is the most essential step in defining your overall digital marketing strategy, as it can help avoid making the same mistakes your competition may be making putting you ahead of the game.

Monitoring your competitors is even more critical than just researching them. Carefully monitoring your competitors’ next steps and campaigns can save you time in the long process of growing a business. These findings can shine a light on which type of content your audience is most likely to engage with, encourages the most link clicks, app downloads, likes, etc.

Choose the top 3 to 5 competitors to benchmark your efforts against, gather information about them, including how often they post on Facebook and what their metrics are like.

Here are the key elements to monitor:

Engagement

Engagement is an action someone takes on your Facebook Page or one of your posts, the most common being likes, comments, and shares, but it can also include checking in to your location or tagging your business in a post. These actions matters because they can help extend organic reach. Engagement helps boost your placing in a users news feed by the Facebook algorithm plus likes/shares expose your posts to your audience’s extended network.

Reach

Reach is the number of people that content is seen by on Facebook. This can be by either organic or paid efforts. You can see an overview of the reach by going to your page insights, and if you want more details, you can click on the Reach tab.

Average engagement rate per post: This metric represents the sum of likes, comments and shares on a specific post divided by the number of total posts divided by 100.

Page growth

Although this is largely considered a vanity metric, it shows you how far your content can reach audiences on Facebook, and it helps you create custom audiences for ads campaigns.

There are many tools available that allow you to input this information and produce a report, but as an entrepreneur and small business owner, you may be operating on a limited budget, so for now, tracking the data manually is perfectly suitable and can be achieved by asking these questions…

What type of posts are they publishing?

Figure out the nature of posts they usually share and how is it working well for their brand image.

Which media are they using the most?

What is the ratio of text, photos, videos and links in the content they are sharing on their fan page? If one content format is performing better, take a note of it.

What time do they usually post?

Most brands share content during peak traffic hours. See if that’s the case or they post at regular intervals outside of peak hours.

How frequently are they posting?

Do they share content more than once a day or is it just a few times a week? This tells you how active they are on Facebook.

Which posts receive the most engagement?

It’s not uncommon for digital marketers to run engagement ads on Facebook to “boost” their posts and gather look-alike audiences. This is why it becomes important to check what’s the ratio of their boosted posts vs non-boosted posts and which ones perform better for their audience (and why).

