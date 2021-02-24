If you’re ready to dive into the world of affiliate marketing, there are a few ways to do it.

Many people choose to start a blog, while others go with a social media platform like Instagram or TikTok.

Among all of the options, YouTube reigns as one of the best platforms of affiliate marketing. According to Hootsuite, YouTube has a massive built-in audience of 2 billion monthly active users, and it’s not slowing down.

The popular video platform gives affiliate marketers all of the tools to effectively showcase products, incorporate affiliate links, and reach the all-important target audience.

So, if you’re ready to learn more about YouTube affiliate marketing, and how you can make money, let’s dive in.

Tips for Making Money with YouTube Affiliate Marketing

Tip 1# Choose a Profitable Niche

If you want to make money on YouTube as an affiliate marketer, you need to choose a profitable niche. When choosing a niche, you need to consider which niches will be profitable for the long run, also known as “evergreen niches”.

So, how do you do this? Essentially, you should consider which niche will remain popular, regardless of passing trends.

To get you started in the right direction, here are some profitable niches for affiliate marketers on YouTube:

Technology and Software

Beauty and Fashion

Fitness and Health

Cooking and Food

Now, these are clearly very popular niches. In order to stand out, you’ll want to narrow it down to a micro-niche. For example, if you choose to create a channel in the cooking niche, you could narrow that down to meal prepping guides, or vegan cooking. In other words, take a profitable niche and make it your own.

Tip #2 Put Your Links in the Correct Place

Part of the reason YouTube is such a great platform for affiliate marketing is the ability to place your affiliate links seamlessly into your content.

Other social media platforms, like Instagram, prohibit users from placing links directly in the captions of posts. YouTube, on the other hand, allows users to place affiliate links directly in the video description, and even in the video itself.

With that in mind, you should place your affiliate links in both your description and your video to increase the chances that your viewer clicks on them.

Now, when you place your affiliate link in the description box, you’ll want to make sure to simplify your link. Most affiliate links are long and unsightly, but you can easily remedy that. By using link cloaking practices, you can turn a long link into something short and simple.

Tip #3 Attract the Target Audience

There is a lot of money to be made as an affiliate marketer on YouTube. A big reason for this is the massive built-in audience.

That being said, it’s absolutely crucial that you find your target audience. Understanding your audience demographics will give you a better idea of which products to choose so you can attract more viewers and make more conversions.

To get a better idea of your target audience, you’ll want to check out the analytics on your channel. YouTube analytics breaks down your audience into important demographics like country, subtitled language, age, gender, interests, and time of activity. Study this data and use it to your advantage.

Tip #4 Make the Right Type of Content

The last tip on this list is extremely important. Making money on YouTube as an affiliate marketer means creating the right type of content. Luckily, there are a ton of options in this department.

Here are some of the best types of content to make for YouTube affiliate marketing:

Single product reviews : Choose one of your affiliate products and make a detailed review of the pros and cons of the product.

: Choose one of your affiliate products and make a detailed review of the pros and cons of the product. Product tutorials: Create an in-depth guide to demonstrate how the product works.

Create an in-depth guide to demonstrate how the product works. Unboxing videos: This simple yet effective strategy involves unboxing the product on camera.

This simple yet effective strategy involves unboxing the product on camera. Product comparisons: Compare and contrast two popular products that are used for similar purposes.

Compare and contrast two popular products that are used for similar purposes. These are just a few ideas of how people use affiliate products in their YouTube content, but the sky’s the limit. As long as you are incorporating your products as the main focus of the video, you’re on the right track.

YouTube Affiliate Marketing – Final Takeaway

As you can see, making money on YouTube is a totally viable option. Do your research to find a profitable niche that interests you. Choose affiliate products that appeal to your target audience, and make content that showcases these products in interesting ways. I hope you found this article helpful in your journey as a YouTube affiliate marketer. If you enjoyed this article, please feel free to share and comment below.

Jon Torres is a content marketing expert and founder of jontorres.com, a blog dedicated to teaching others about affiliate marketing and SEO. Jon writes about his experience in web-based entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

YouTube stock photo by DenPhotos/Shutterstock