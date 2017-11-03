How to Market for Small Business Saturday, Time-Tracking Apps and More

Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Construction Businesses
Dentists
- 10 steps to helping your patients overcome their fear of dentists
Field Service Businesses
- Are your workers scaring customers away?
Inspiring Success Stories
- Good small business advice: “Prepare for a marathon, not a sprint.”
Marketing
- How to market for Small Business Saturday
- 15 easy ways to build an email marketing list
Money
- Are you too scared to spend money on your business?
Productivity
- 5 really cool time-tracking apps
- 6 tips for running better meetings
Sales
- 8 tips for retailers to boost sales on busiest retail shopping day of year
Startup
Women Entrepreneurs
- 3 tactics to help you grow
- We’ve made progress, but we have a long way to go