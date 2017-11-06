Don't Miss

Top Consumer Trends for 2018: #1: It’s a Matter of Trust

Date posted: November 6, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Trendcast/Food, Trends
trust

By Rieva Lesonsky

Mintel recently announced its four key trends set to impact North American consumer markets over the coming year. It believes Americans and Canadians are facing uncertainty these days, and as a result consumers will be “attuned to consumer trends across transparency, value, self-care and automation.”

Each week this month, we’re going to take a closer look at one of Mintel’s four top trends.

Trend #1: Trust Funding

“We’re living in a post-truth and post-trust world,” says Carli Gernot, Manager of Trends, North America at Mintel.  “As consumers grapple with news that may or may not be ‘fake,’ with corporations acting in ways that foster mistrust, and with organizations voicing beliefs and philosophies, more consumers will reprioritize who and what they trust in 2018…Today, trust has become one of the strongest drivers in how consumers choose products, services, and which organizations and politicians to support.”

Going against traditional conventional wisdom, Gernot says many businesses today may “have little choice but to communicate where they sit on various issues, make bold moral actions and take clear political stances when necessary.”

While small businesses might have to be more careful than big corporations when it comes to acting politically, there are many issues confronting us today that are more clearly defined as to what’s right and wrong.

How can you address the trust issue? Mintel cites several actions you can take to “build or redeem the trust [of] apprehensive consumers,” such as “adding more information to packaging or incorporating livestreams of production methods.”

You can download a free copy of Mintel’s North America Consumer Trends 2018 report here.

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

by
New York Paid Family Leave May Impact Your Small Business, Even if You Aren’t in New York
give back
by
When Your Company Gives Back, It Goes a Long Way
brexit
by
How Will Brexit Affect International Trade for the UK?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Marketing Horror Story »


Tips and Tricks to Avoid a Halloween Marketing Horror Story
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »