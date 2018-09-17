You don’t have to be a professional writer to create website content that converts inquiring minds into loyal clients.

By Mariah Bliss

I get it—you started your business because you had a great idea or skill you wanted to sell—not to spend your time writing content for your website. So, don’t worry, no matter what type of business you’re in, these six steps can help you quickly create website content that can land you more customers:

1. Get an easy-to-use website builder.

The platform you pick for your website can have a huge influence on how easy it is to write and share your content. There are tons of options out there but consider opting for an easy-to-use website builder like SquareSpace or Wix. Other options, like WordPress, allow you to get a little more involved with building your business’s website. These options give you more design flexibility and total control over the look and feel of each page.

Don’t go past your comfort zone here; ideally, you want to build and publish your website on a platform that doesn’t take up too much of your valuable time.

2. Start with the basics.

Just like with any other part of your business, there are essentials that should always appear on a website, regardless of your trade or industry. These basics include:

Your email

Your phone number

Your business’s operating hours

Your address

Your company’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

Your business license and insurance information

Customer testimonials, if you have them

Info about your products/services (more on this in a bit)

If all these items are accounted for, you already have a high-functioning business website, so start here before thinking about creating any additional content.

3. Predict your customer’s needs.

Creating your website content means getting into the minds of your customers and thinking about what they want from you. For example, your customers might want to know:

How can I get a quote/pricing info?

Is this person licensed and insured?

What is this company’s specialties?

Where can I learn more about their products and services?

Is there a portfolio I can look at?

Do they have a history of satisfied customers?

Each piece of content you create presents an opportunity to address the above questions before your customers have even asked them. Find a good friend or trusted customer who can review your content and give you feedback on how successfully you’ve addressed their questions.

4. Write a dedicated page for each product/service.

Creating separate pages for each of your most popular products and/or services is one of the best ways to increase product clarity and drive sales from your site. For example, if you run a landscaping business, consider creating a page for each service you offer, like tree removal, fall/spring cleanups, lawn maintenance, etc. to show the breadth of your options. Some lawn maintenance customers may not know you offer services like tree removal.

Keep in mind that for every page you create, intuition and ease is key. Make sure you’re giving your customers the ability to reach out to you by making your contact information stand out. Say, for instance, a customer is really interested in a particular service of yours and wants to hire you. If you make them hunt for a phone number or contact form, they might reconsider buying from you.

5. Strike a good balance between text and images.

Nobody likes a website that is only words or only images, but everyone likes a website that has some of both! Try to find a 50/50 balance between text and images, in order to keep the site visually pleasing and informative.

6. Add some fresh content now and then.

Once you’ve added content, don’t let it sit there and collect dust. Make a commitment to add some new content every couple of weeks. Consider adding posts like:

Special discounts or deals you’re running

Images of work you’ve done

New customer testimonials

Blog articles about your products or services

Industry insights

Post as often as you’d like, but keep in mind that the best website content keeps the customer in mind. As long as you’re creating content around your customer’s concerns and questions, they’ll be more likely to bookmark your website for future visits.

Mariah Bliss is a content marketing expert and copywriter.

Content stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock