Outside Help: 3 Ways Your Business Can Get Better by Contracting Help

By Brooke Chaplan

When running a small or mid-sized business, it is easy to assume that you must keep all of your tasks inhouse. After all, you seemingly have greater control over the work when it is completed inhouse. You may even associate contract services with added costs, and you may think that you cannot afford these solutions. However, there are several important areas that you could outsource to contractors and enjoy substantial benefits as a result.

IT Solutions

Larger companies may have the regular need for inhouse IT solutions, but smaller and mid-sized business may only need periodic or part-time services. This includes in areas related to hardware management and upgrading, software solutions, security and more. When you hire a contractor like to complete these tasks on-demand, you could save money by only paying for the work that you actually need done. In addition, you can keep employee benefits to a minimum. You may even save money be reducing the need for dedicated office space and supplies for these individuals.

Call Center Help

If your business uses a call center for support, sales, or other tasks, outsourcing your call center needs to a contract service provider may be a great idea. Your call center team may currently take up a large portion of your office, and full-time workers requirement benefits. A manager or entire managerial crew may also be needed. Furthermore, you may only run an inhouse call center during normal business hours. When you contract this service to a third party, you can save a substantial amount of money, and you may even be able to offer your customers around-the-clock support. Because of the large amount of space that this department may take up in your office, outsourcing can free up necessary space to foster growth and to delay a costly move to a larger space.

HR and Accounting Assistance

Some contractors specialize in providing HR and accounting services. These may be contractors who have access to enhanced software solutions that can save time and eliminate errors with these processes. You may also be able to improve your timesheet management to eliminate the theft of time by your employees. Using contractor services may provide effective results and eliminate overhead.

These are only a few of the more common areas where contractors can be truly beneficial to your business. A smart idea is to analyze the inhouse costs, benefits and drawbacks associated with contractor services. From IBM hardware and software help to payroll and accounting, getting extra help is a great way to keep things running smooth. You may discover an excellent way to improve your operations and to save money in the process.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most her time hiking, biking and gardening.