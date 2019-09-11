With up to 15% increase in conversion rates (way higher than email marketing), push notifications are the next big thing.

By Mike Austin

But just like any digital marketing strategy, boosting your e-commerce conversion through push messaging requires the right techniques.

Check out these tips to get the most from this tool:

Use push notifications to re-engage cart abandoners

Abandoned carts are a major challenge in the e-commerce industry. Around 50-80% of online shoppers end up abandoning their carts. One reason is that they aren’t really shopping. Rather, they are simply browsing. Web push notifications can be used to re-engage cart abandoners and encourage shoppers to complete their purchase. You can schedule the push messages to appear on your customers’ browser or device when they leave after adding products to their cart when they proceed to checkout but did not complete the purchase, and 15 minutes after they’ve added products to their cart.

Use powerful statements

Push notifications have a low character limit, usually up to 120 characters. You only have such a small window to fill to create a message that brings an impact. Therefore, you want to make sure you are using powerful words and statements. Whether you are sending a product update, a discount offer, or sharing news and information, take time to craft a great message. It’s important to track the performance of your campaigns using an all-in-one marketing platform to know what writing approach is most effective for your target audience. Words like “offer”, “deal”, “ends”, “today”, “game”, and “super” are found in push notifications that have the highest click rates.

Segment your subscribers

This is very important. Similar to emails, you want your push notifications to be relevant to your subscribers. Personalization is a major factor for successful campaigns. In can boost your conversion rate by up to 300%! What’s more, the average clickthrough rate for segmented notifications is 30.6%. Segmenting your list means categorizing them based on their demographics, purchasing patterns, and user behaviors.

Automate your messages

Sending push notifications at regular intervals can greatly increase your conversion rate. Automating this process makes your life easier while ensuring that your customers learn about your latest product updates. You can also collect your subscribers’ details, like their birthdays so you can send them automated greetings, along with other occasion-based push notifications. It’s a great way to keep them engaged and encourage them to make a purchase.

Time your notifications

Statistics also reveal that certain types of messages have a higher open rate at certain days and time of the week. For instance, one research shows that the best time to send push messages is between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Send more messages

Consumers are getting used to push notifications that they are starting to appreciate its value in staying updated with the latest news and offers from their favorite brands. Push messages are far more convenient than emails because they don’t need to check their inbox anymore or go to the company’s website. Nonetheless, you don’t want to annoy your customers by sending them messages they don’t want. So, before launching your campaign, make sure you have followed the tips above – from using powerful statements to segmenting your list.

Give them options

Just like setting up a preference center in email marketing, you can also ask your push notification subscribers to select the type of contents that appeal to them. For example, a user might choose “Discounts & Promos” or “Company News”. If that’s the case, limit your messages to the said categories.

Web push notifications are great tools to boost your e-commerce conversions. Be sure to follow these tips for a successful push messaging campaign!

Mike Austin is a marketing and creative content specialist at Adrack.com and working in the Digital Marketing industry since 2009. As a conversion-driven marketer, he is passionate about helping businesses expand their online visibility and reach their goals.

Push notification stock photo by Georgejmclittle/Shutterstock