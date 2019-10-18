While technology improves our ability to complete tasks more quickly, efficiently and effectively, hyper connectivity has shifted how employees work and the relationship between businesses and their workforces and customers.

The mobile workforce is no longer an idea. It has moved from a future trend to a way of life, and 70% of workers don’t sit behind a desk daily, Deloitte research reveals. The ability to work remotely and stay connected is table stakes for organizations. Those who do not evolve risk losing their relevancy.

This shift has required organizations of all sizes to revisit their structures and implement systems that support working anytime, anywhere.

Conversations surrounding digital transformation in the workplace and the rise of the “digital worker” revolve around “speeds and feeds.” Seamless communication and information sharing improves collaboration and market interaction.

It’s probably no surprise that five years ago, mobile devices surpassed desktop computers as the platform that defines our daily routine. Today, more than 5 billion people are connected to mobile devices, and successful companies engage with employees (and similarly customers) in ways that demonstrate an understanding of and appreciation for their needs and deliver a personalized end-user experience.

Even employees who regularly sit in an office are no longer tethered to a single location. They move throughout the day—from cubicles to conference rooms to offsite locations, such as a nearby restaurant during their lunch hour. Similarly, remote workers venture from their homes to the store to the local coffee shop. In both cases, employees want and need access to critical information and the ability to stay connected with their colleagues to maintain momentum.

Work is no longer defined by where someone sits or what device they use. Companies are no longer restricted by traditional operating hours, new solutions. New offerings such as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) are redefining what it means to collaborate by simplifying operations and technology infrastructure.

UCaaS is a hosted solution that enables teams to connect across different devices while maintaining a consistent experience for every participant. It is one of the most significant transformations in recent years and continues to have far-reaching effects.

Users enjoy this type of solution because it is intuitive, adaptable to their way of working and enables them to focus on the business tasks at hand, not trying to make technology work as it should. Business like this solution because it is simple to operationalize, reduces the time spent managing multiple vendors, lowers infrastructure and communication costs and gives them the flexibility to scale based on their organization’s growth.

It allows people to communicate using different methods based on what the situation demands. Some call for a phone call, others for a video conference or a screen share. Every engagement is unique, and any tool should be flexible enough to meet teams’ need. Teams shouldn’t have to change their expectations to accommodate the limitations of a particular solution.

Because every employee and every organization is unique, there are countless ways for companies to use UCaaS to foster consistent user experiences. Different people engage with technology differently and view collaboration with their partners and colleagues through a slightly different lens. Most times, one approach isn’t superior to another.

New generations entering the workforce have a relationship with technology that is different from the one beforehand. With that redefined relationship comes an expectation that technology is intertwined into everything they do and that it ultimately helps people connect and increases collaboration.

By harnessing the latest technology, teams have the power to connect, collaborate and communicate based on their unique needs and lifestyles.

Mark Roberts serves as PGi’s CMO responsible for all marketing operations worldwide, driving growth opportunities and building brand recognition for the company within the communications market. To learn more, visit pgi.com.

Remote worker stock photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock