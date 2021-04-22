Setting up your work from home space can be a simple and effective way to make your workday productive and comfortable. Here are a few simple things you can do right away to help create a more focused and efficient environment for yourself.

For starters, choose a quiet workspace. You want to choose a room that is away from all household chaos and noise. Preferably, one with a door that you can open and close for privacy.

Get an ergonomically friendly chair to reduce any orthopedic stress or pain in your body. Being in physical distress will keep your mind from focusing on the tasks you have to accomplish for the day.

Avoiding eye strain is important as well. One way to do this is by setting up an external monitor. Having more screen real estate will assist you in work-related tasks such as video conferencing and multitasking between tabs.

Make sure your background is neat and tidy for those video calls and consider going with a wired connection to avoid any break or lag. It’s important to have the right tools in place when working from home to make things like team messaging, file sharing, and screen sharing easier to manage.

Lastly, invest in a good pair of headphones, preferably noise-cancelling, that will help block out any distracting noises and keep you focused on your work. Listening to music is one more way to stay focused and in good spirits during your workday.



Work from home space stock photo by DC Studio/Shutterstock