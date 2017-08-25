Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 7 ways to be a smarter small business owner
HR
- The best websites to find “rockstar” employees
- Don’t misclassify employees as independent contractors
Marketing
- Making social media work for your local small business
Money
- 8 cash-flow tips for seasonal businesses
Sales
- Do customers secretly hate your e-commerce site?
- 9 creative ways to encourage impulse buying in your retail store
- How to solve your biggest lead generation problems