Whether motivated by passion, a desire for profits or both, women business owners are a vital part of the entrepreneurial world—but too often they remain under the radar.



In honor of National Women’s Small Business Month, meet 21 groundbreakers—successful women entrepreneurs whose stories will motivate and inspire you to take the leap to start your own business.

1. Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code



Reshma Saujani learned early on to fight for what she believed in. She began her career as an attorney and activist, and in 2010 became the first Indian American woman to run for Congress. Visiting local schools while campaigning, she was struck by the small number of girls learning about computers.



In 2011, Saujani founded Girls Who Code (GWC), a nonprofit organization that works to equip and inspire young women with the skills and resources to pursue computer science education and careers. GWC runs after-school programs, immersion programs and mentorship programs for middle school and high school girls. So far, the program has taught more than 185,000 girls to code. Reshma Saujani learned early on to fight for what she believed in. She began her career as an attorney and activist, and in 2010 became the first Indian American woman to run for Congress. Visiting local schools while campaigning, she was struck by the small number of girls learning about computers.In 2011, Saujani founded Girls Who Code (GWC), a nonprofit organization that works to equip and inspire young women with the skills and resources to pursue computer science education and careers. GWC runs after-school programs, immersion programs and mentorship programs for middle school and high school girls. So far, the program has taught more than 185,000 girls to code.

2. Madam C.J. Walker, Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company



Born in 1867, Madam C.J. Walker (born Sarah Breedlove) was one of America’s first self-made female millionaires. This would have been astounding in itself, but Walker faced additional hurdles: Her parents were freed slaves, and she was the first child in her family not born into slavery.



As a young woman, Walker started losing her hair and developed hair-care products out of necessity. In 1905 she and her husband began traveling cross-country to promote them. A pioneer in more ways than one, Walker hired salespeople to demonstrate the products to African Americans in their homes. When Walker died in 1919, her business was worth more than $1 million, much of which she donated to philanthropic causes.

3. Tory Burch, Tory Burch



After working in fashion marketing and PR for years, in 2004 Tory Burch launched her own clothing line via her boutique in New York City. Inventory nearly sold out the first day, and the line really took off after Oprah endorsed Burch in 2005. A year later, her Reva Ballet Flat (named for her mother, whose sense of style inspired her designs) became a sensation.



Today, the Tory Burch line, including shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, home décor, fragrance and beauty, is sold at 3,000+ retailers worldwide. In 2009, Burch launched the Tory Burch Foundation, which provides affordable loans and education to help women business owners take their companies to the next level.

4. Heidi Zak and Ra’el Cohen, ThirdLove



Heidi Zak was fed up with uncomfortable, unsupportive bras, so she decided to build her own. Teaming up with bra designer Ra’el Cohen, Zak left her job at Google and in 2013, they launched ThirdLove, selling bras based not just on breast size, but also on shape, and offering half-cup sizes.



ThirdLove tests its bras on real women rather than fit models and now sells bras in 78 sizes. The company partners with Heidi Zak was fed up with uncomfortable, unsupportive bras, so she decided to build her own. Teaming up with bra designer Ra’el Cohen, Zak left her job at Google and in 2013, they launched ThirdLove, selling bras based not just on breast size, but also on shape, and offering half-cup sizes.ThirdLove tests its bras on real women rather than fit models and now sells bras in 78 sizes. The company partners with I Support the Girls , which supports women going through difficult transitions; last year, ThirdLove donated $10 million worth of bras to women in need.

5. Estée Lauder, The Estée Lauder Companies



Born Josephine Esther Mentzer, Estée Lauder learned how to make skin creams from her Hungarian uncle and began demonstrating them on customers at beauty salons. In 1946, she and her husband, Joseph Lauder, got their first big order from department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Lauder relied on word-of-mouth to sell her products long before social media and invented the “Gift with Purchase” marketing tactic.



Lauder died in 2004, but her grandchildren still helm the third-generation family business, which has 48,000 employees and encompasses brands including Clinique, M.A.C., Smashbox, Tom Ford, Becca, Bumble & Bumble, GlamGlow, La Mer and Too Faced. Born Josephine Esther Mentzer, Estée Lauder learned how to make skin creams from her Hungarian uncle and began demonstrating them on customers at beauty salons. In 1946, she and her husband, Joseph Lauder, got their first big order from department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Lauder relied on word-of-mouth to sell her products long before social media and invented the “Gift with Purchase” marketing tactic.Lauder died in 2004, but her grandchildren still helm the third-generation family business, which has 48,000 employees and encompasses brands including Clinique, M.A.C., Smashbox, Tom Ford, Becca, Bumble & Bumble, GlamGlow, La Mer and Too Faced.

6. Allison Robinson, The Mom Project



Allison Robinson spent 8 years as a marketing executive for Pampers, but not until having her first child in 2015 did she realize how hard it was to juggle motherhood and a full-time career. To make that easier for other working moms, in 2016 she founded The Mom Project, an online career destination that connects professional women seeking work-life balance with jobs at leading companies.



Today, over 75,000 women are members and some 1,000 companies list opportunities on the site. Committed to helping women remain active in the workforce, Robinson has launched the Women’s Work Initiative™, which works with employers to design workplaces that support working mothers. Allison Robinson spent 8 years as a marketing executive for Pampers, but not until having her first child in 2015 did she realize how hard it was to juggle motherhood and a full-time career. To make that easier for other working moms, in 2016 she founded The Mom Project, an online career destination that connects professional women seeking work-life balance with jobs at leading companies.Today, over 75,000 women are members and some 1,000 companies list opportunities on the site. Committed to helping women remain active in the workforce, Robinson has launched the Women’s Work Initiative™, which works with employers to design workplaces that support working mothers.

7. Jenny Eu, Three Trees



As a girl, Jenny Eu strolled the forests of Taiwan with her grandmother, gathering plants for natural remedies and foods. When she grew up, Eu enjoyed making plant-based drinks for her friends. Friends raved about her nut milks, and in 2013, Eu began selling them at farmers’ markets, eventually expanding into independent health-food shops in San Francisco.



Bootstrapping the business by putting profits back into the company, Eu grew Three Trees into a nationwide business. Today, Three Trees organic almond milks are sold in 400+ stores nationwide, including Whole Foods. As a girl, Jenny Eu strolled the forests of Taiwan with her grandmother, gathering plants for natural remedies and foods. When she grew up, Eu enjoyed making plant-based drinks for her friends. Friends raved about her nut milks, and in 2013, Eu began selling them at farmers’ markets, eventually expanding into independent health-food shops in San Francisco.Bootstrapping the business by putting profits back into the company, Eu grew Three Trees into a nationwide business. Today, Three Trees organic almond milks are sold in 400+ stores nationwide, including Whole Foods.

8. Sara Blakely, SPANX



Sara Blakely was dressing for a party in 1998 and needed something to provide a smooth look under white pants. She cut the feet off a pair of control-top pantyhose to create a smoothing, waist-to-toe undergarment, and SPANX was born. After finding a manufacturer, Blakely persisted through rejection after rejection before landing her first big order from Neiman Marcus. When Oprah Winfrey spotlighted the product in her “Favorite Things,” SPANX took off.



Today, SPANX product lines include bras, underwear, leggings, activewear and even men’s compression undershirts. In 2012, Forbes named Blakely the world's youngest, self-made female billionaire. She has signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give at least half her wealth to charity, and her Sara Blakely was dressing for a party in 1998 and needed something to provide a smooth look under white pants. She cut the feet off a pair of control-top pantyhose to create a smoothing, waist-to-toe undergarment, and SPANX was born. After finding a manufacturer, Blakely persisted through rejection after rejection before landing her first big order from Neiman Marcus. When Oprah Winfrey spotlighted the product in her “Favorite Things,” SPANX took off.Today, SPANX product lines include bras, underwear, leggings, activewear and even men’s compression undershirts. In 2012, Forbes named Blakely the world's youngest, self-made female billionaire. She has signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give at least half her wealth to charity, and her Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation has donated millions to charities for women and girls.

9. Rea Ann Silva, BeautyBlender



It was 2002 and Hollywood makeup artist Rea Ann Silva faced a challenge. The new high-definition (HD) cameras made every pore on an actor’s face visible. Some makeup artists used airbrushing to blow liquid makeup onto actors’ faces, but Silva wanted an easier alternative. She cut up makeup sponges into curved shapes to blend foundation seamlessly, and the BeautyBlender sponge was born.



Silva’s homemade sponges were so popular on set that she found a manufacturer and began selling BeautyBlenders in independent retailers. Today, BeautyBlender sponges, cleansers and related products are sold worldwide, and Silva recently launched Bounce, a line of foundation in 40 shades. It was 2002 and Hollywood makeup artist Rea Ann Silva faced a challenge. The new high-definition (HD) cameras made every pore on an actor’s face visible. Some makeup artists used airbrushing to blow liquid makeup onto actors’ faces, but Silva wanted an easier alternative. She cut up makeup sponges into curved shapes to blend foundation seamlessly, and the BeautyBlender sponge was born.Silva’s homemade sponges were so popular on set that she found a manufacturer and began selling BeautyBlenders in independent retailers. Today, BeautyBlender sponges, cleansers and related products are sold worldwide, and Silva recently launched Bounce, a line of foundation in 40 shades.

10. Lisa Price, Carol’s Daughter



In 1993, encouraged by her mother, Carol, Lisa Price started selling her homemade haircare products at local flea markets. The products filled a niche: Back then, few products existed for African American women seeking to wear their natural curls. Flea market customers began asking for more, and in 1999, Price opened a boutique in Brooklyn.



An appearance on “Oprah!” in 2002 attracted a wider audience. By 2011 Price had additional stores and the products were top sellers on HSN. Carol’s Daughter was sold to L’Oreal in 2014; today the line is sold in 30,000+ retail stores. In 2017, the company made history when its products were exhibited in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. In 1993, encouraged by her mother, Carol, Lisa Price started selling her homemade haircare products at local flea markets. The products filled a niche: Back then, few products existed for African American women seeking to wear their natural curls. Flea market customers began asking for more, and in 1999, Price opened a boutique in Brooklyn.An appearance on “Oprah!” in 2002 attracted a wider audience. By 2011 Price had additional stores and the products were top sellers on HSN. Carol’s Daughter was sold to L’Oreal in 2014; today the line is sold in 30,000+ retail stores. In 2017, the company made history when its products were exhibited in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

11. Debbi Fields, Mrs. Fields



Nobody believed housewife Debbi Fields when she decided to turn her chocolate chip cookie recipe into a business. After hearing dozens of “no’s,” she finally found a banker willing to give her a startup loan to open a shop. On her first day in business in 1977, her husband bet her she couldn’t sell $50 worth of product. Determined to succeed, Fields walked up and down the block handing out samples and sold $75 worth of cookies.



Keeping an eagle eye on cash flow and investing profits back into the business, Fields gradually expanded to a franchised business with locations nationwide and sold the business in the 1990s. Today her net worth is estimated at $65 million and her cookies are sold at 300+ retail locations worldwide and online. Nobody believed housewife Debbi Fields when she decided to turn her chocolate chip cookie recipe into a business. After hearing dozens of “no’s,” she finally found a banker willing to give her a startup loan to open a shop. On her first day in business in 1977, her husband bet her she couldn’t sell $50 worth of product. Determined to succeed, Fields walked up and down the block handing out samples and sold $75 worth of cookies.Keeping an eagle eye on cash flow and investing profits back into the business, Fields gradually expanded to a franchised business with locations nationwide and sold the business in the 1990s. Today her net worth is estimated at $65 million and her cookies are sold at 300+ retail locations worldwide and online.

12. Yunha Kim, Simple Habit



Investment banker Yunha Kim quit her job to launch a startup of her own. She raised $3 million in funding, but the stress of startup was so overwhelming she began meditating to calm down. Seeing how much a few minutes of daily meditation improved her state of mind, she pivoted her startup concept to build a meditation app, Simple Habit.



Launched in 2016, Simple Habit was backed by a Who’s Who of Silicon Valley CEOs and investors, including Y Combinator. The company now offers over 2,000 guided meditations to help busy people worldwide reduce stress in situations such as commuting, before bed or during a break at work. Investment banker Yunha Kim quit her job to launch a startup of her own. She raised $3 million in funding, but the stress of startup was so overwhelming she began meditating to calm down. Seeing how much a few minutes of daily meditation improved her state of mind, she pivoted her startup concept to build a meditation app, Simple Habit.Launched in 2016, Simple Habit was backed by a Who’s Who of Silicon Valley CEOs and investors, including Y Combinator. The company now offers over 2,000 guided meditations to help busy people worldwide reduce stress in situations such as commuting, before bed or during a break at work.

13. Lydia Pinkham, Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound



When Lydia Pinkham’s husband lost all his money in the Panic of 1873, Pinkham decided to try marketing an herbal compound she had shared with friends and neighbors for years. Lydia E. Pinkham's Vegetable Compound included roots and herbs (plus almost 20% alcohol) and was marketed as a tonic for “women’s ailments.”



Advertising prominently featuring Pinkham’s face and promoting the product as “invented by a woman, made by a woman and designed for women” helped make the compound one of America’s most popular remedies. When Pinkham died in 1883, sales were $300,000 per year. Her son Charles kept running the business, reaching peak sales of $3 million in 1925. The family sold the business in 1968, but the product is still available online.

14. Anita Roddick, The Body Shop



The currently hot “clean beauty” concept owes a huge debt to Anita Roddick, revolutionary founder of The Body Shop. The British entrepreneur’s retail business, launched in 1976, was committed to social and environmental responsibility. Roddick’s skin-care products were sourced from natural ingredients with no animal testing and she worked to bring attention to endangered species and habitats.



Roddick sold The Body Shop to L’Oreal in 2006 and died in 2007. With 2,500+ stores worldwide, the company remains committed to its philosophy of Enrich Not Exploit™, enriching its products, its people and the planet through sustainable sourcing. The currently hot “clean beauty” concept owes a huge debt to Anita Roddick, revolutionary founder of The Body Shop. The British entrepreneur’s retail business, launched in 1976, was committed to social and environmental responsibility. Roddick’s skin-care products were sourced from natural ingredients with no animal testing and she worked to bring attention to endangered species and habitats.Roddick sold The Body Shop to L’Oreal in 2006 and died in 2007. With 2,500+ stores worldwide, the company remains committed to its philosophy of Enrich Not Exploit™, enriching its products, its people and the planet through sustainable sourcing.

15. Mariam Naficy, Minted



As a child, Mariam Naficy lived in five different countries in the Middle East and Africa, where she was fascinated by the art she saw. As an adult, she wanted to expose the world to those artists. After co-founding the first online cosmetics retailer, Eve.com, which sold for $100 million in 2000, in 2007 Naficy combined the principles of crowdsourcing and analytics to launch Minted, an e-commerce site that crowdsources the best work from independent artists worldwide.



Artists submit work to Minted’s monthly design challenge; users vote on them; and the winning designs are sold as art, home décor and stationery. Minted now has independent artists and designers in all 50 states and over 100 countries, and recently received over $208 million in venture capital funding. As a child, Mariam Naficy lived in five different countries in the Middle East and Africa, where she was fascinated by the art she saw. As an adult, she wanted to expose the world to those artists. After co-founding the first online cosmetics retailer, Eve.com, which sold for $100 million in 2000, in 2007 Naficy combined the principles of crowdsourcing and analytics to launch Minted, an e-commerce site that crowdsources the best work from independent artists worldwide.Artists submit work to Minted’s monthly design challenge; users vote on them; and the winning designs are sold as art, home décor and stationery. Minted now has independent artists and designers in all 50 states and over 100 countries, and recently received over $208 million in venture capital funding.

16. Emily Weiss, Glossier



Emily Weiss spent years in the beauty and fashion industry but disliked the “elitist” tone of most cosmetics content and advertising. In 2010, she launched a blog, Into the Gloss, spotlighting celebrities’ beauty routines and favorite products. The blog gained a passionate millennial following, and in 2014, Weiss tapped into those followers to launch Glossier, a cosmetics line with a “no-makeup makeup” aesthetic.



Using what she’d learned from her blog readers, she launched with four products marketed via Instagram. Eleven venture capitalists turned her down before Weiss got backing from a woman-led VC fund. Today, Glossier boasts two stores, over $100 million in annual revenue and long waiting lists for its products. Emily Weiss spent years in the beauty and fashion industry but disliked the “elitist” tone of most cosmetics content and advertising. In 2010, she launched a blog, Into the Gloss, spotlighting celebrities’ beauty routines and favorite products. The blog gained a passionate millennial following, and in 2014, Weiss tapped into those followers to launch Glossier, a cosmetics line with a “no-makeup makeup” aesthetic.Using what she’d learned from her blog readers, she launched with four products marketed via Instagram. Eleven venture capitalists turned her down before Weiss got backing from a woman-led VC fund. Today, Glossier boasts two stores, over $100 million in annual revenue and long waiting lists for its products.

17. Jenn Hyman and Jenny Fleiss, Rent the Runway



Jenn Hyman got the idea for Rent the Runway when her sister bought a $2,000 dress to attend a wedding. Shocked at the cost, Hyman thought it would be great if women could rent designer clothing instead of buying it. She and Harvard Business School classmate Jenny Fleiss started testing the concept of “Netflix for dresses.”



Persuading designers and venture capitalists their idea had merit was a challenge, but the partners persisted. Today Rent the Runway also rents daywear, jewelry, handbags, accessories, home goods and children’s clothing. It recently joined the elite group of female-led startups valued at over $1 billion. Jenn Hyman got the idea for Rent the Runway when her sister bought a $2,000 dress to attend a wedding. Shocked at the cost, Hyman thought it would be great if women could rent designer clothing instead of buying it. She and Harvard Business School classmate Jenny Fleiss started testing the concept of “Netflix for dresses.”Persuading designers and venture capitalists their idea had merit was a challenge, but the partners persisted. Today Rent the Runway also rents daywear, jewelry, handbags, accessories, home goods and children’s clothing. It recently joined the elite group of female-led startups valued at over $1 billion.

18. Huda Kuttan, Huda Beauty



Growing up watching her older sister apply mascara, Huda Kuttan developed a love of beauty. After starting a blog and YouTube channel to share her makeup tutorials, cosmetologist Kuttan became a leading online influencer. When she couldn’t find good-quality false eyelashes to use on her clients, Kuttan asked that same sister for a small investment and made her own lashes using synthetic materials and “faux” mink.



In 2013 she began selling the lashes through Sephora Dubai. When Kim Kardashian started wearing them, the rest was history. Today, Huda Beauty sells liquid lipsticks, lip contour pencils, textured eyeshadow palettes and complexion products worldwide. Growing up watching her older sister apply mascara, Huda Kuttan developed a love of beauty. After starting a blog and YouTube channel to share her makeup tutorials, cosmetologist Kuttan became a leading online influencer. When she couldn’t find good-quality false eyelashes to use on her clients, Kuttan asked that same sister for a small investment and made her own lashes using synthetic materials and “faux” mink.In 2013 she began selling the lashes through Sephora Dubai. When Kim Kardashian started wearing them, the rest was history. Today, Huda Beauty sells liquid lipsticks, lip contour pencils, textured eyeshadow palettes and complexion products worldwide.

19. Whitney Wolfe, Bumble



Whitney Wolfe co-founded dating app Tinder but left the company in 2014 after suing for sexual harassment. Inspired by that toxic experience, she created Bumble, a dating app that puts women in charge. Valued at more than $1 billion, Bumble has over 55 million users in 150 countries and now offers networking and friend-finding functionality too.



Wolfe has created a female-friendly workplace that encourages flexible hours and provides robust parental leave and childcare benefits. The app has attracted celebrity investors such as Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. Whitney Wolfe co-founded dating app Tinder but left the company in 2014 after suing for sexual harassment. Inspired by that toxic experience, she created Bumble, a dating app that puts women in charge. Valued at more than $1 billion, Bumble has over 55 million users in 150 countries and now offers networking and friend-finding functionality too.Wolfe has created a female-friendly workplace that encourages flexible hours and provides robust parental leave and childcare benefits. The app has attracted celebrity investors such as Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

20. Victoria Tsai, Tatcha Beauty



After a decade working for global beauty brands, Victoria Tsai developed acute dermatitis from testing products. The only thing that helped were blotting papers she found on a trip to Japan. In 2009, she began importing the blotting papers to sell stateside, selling her furniture, car and engagement ring to finance the venture.



Tatcha Beauty has since become a beauty powerhouse, incorporating Japanese wellness philosophies and natural ingredients with philanthropy (a portion of sales funds education for girls in Asia and Africa). In 2019, Tsai sold the company to Unilever in a deal estimated at $500 million. After a decade working for global beauty brands, Victoria Tsai developed acute dermatitis from testing products. The only thing that helped were blotting papers she found on a trip to Japan. In 2009, she began importing the blotting papers to sell stateside, selling her furniture, car and engagement ring to finance the venture.Tatcha Beauty has since become a beauty powerhouse, incorporating Japanese wellness philosophies and natural ingredients with philanthropy (a portion of sales funds education for girls in Asia and Africa). In 2019, Tsai sold the company to Unilever in a deal estimated at $500 million.