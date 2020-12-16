Coin collecting could be much more than a fun and enjoyable hobby. True, collecting rare coins and displaying them in the home could give someone feelings of accomplishment and pride. Others, however, may look at coin collecting as an investment strategy. And why not? If the coins increase in value far beyond their initial worth, then the investment plan would pay off. Of course, the buyer would need to buy the “right” coins to experience the desired results.

Anyone interested in collecting rare quarters for investment purposes should look for traits that may indicate the coin could gain in collectible value. As with any other investment strategy, no one should expect guarantees. Predicting what coins will “100%” increase in value is not likely possible. That said, there are some traits common among rare American quarters that stand out and make them valuable. The following article of coleccionistasdemonedas.com details some aspects of coins known for their value.

Quarters and Unique Value

What are some traits that high-value coins possess? The history of coin collecting proves educational. Looking at scores of American quarters sold to collectors over the years reveals why some coins rise above others and gain valuable collectible status. Not surprisingly, a coin’s rarity contributes to its value. More accurately, rarity combined with demand would drive the price of a particular American quarter up.

If a small number of coins are available and collector demand is high, the coin might increase in value. The 1834 Proof Capped Bust Quarter garnered a massive price: $329,000. Of course, this quarter is exceptionally scarce and not accessible to the average coin collector. There are scores of other quarters originally minted in the 20th century that range from $5 to $15. Then, there are American quarters that boast values of $75 to more than $100. Could these coins increase in value? The answer remains speculative. If they remain rare and in demand, the price could conceivably increase.

The discovery of thousands of silver quarters hidden in a. vault somewhere would probably drive down the price. Ultimately, there are many “what ifs” and a degree of speculation that comes with coin collecting. Those interested in owning beautiful older coins might not be too concerned about the investment value. Persons intending to resell the coins or factor them into their net worth need to realize coin collecting for investment purposes, like many investment endeavors, is not always predictable. A coin’s condition counts for a lot, and professionals may “grade a coin down” if it shows imperfections.

Scratches and damage resulting from poor handling or storage could ruin a coin’s value. That’s why collectors often tend to keep them in protective cases or albums. Some coins might be best stored in a safety deposit box.

Researching the Coin World

When becoming involved with coin collecting for more than an hobby, increasing one’s knowledge and awareness becomes necessary. Someone who studies coin collecting and stays on top of market trends might find him/herself better positioned to make smarter acquisition decisions. Other factors outside the coin hobby/investing world could drive value. The price of precious metals may go up due to global economic factors. Silver coins may then reap some rewards. Yes, many things factor into the value of American quarters. So, it may take an educated eye to make an appropriate selection.