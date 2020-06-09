The world is experiencing “startup time” where a month seems like a year. So, what advice can a serial entrepreneur give in this uncertain season of life?

People joke that March and April 2020 were “long years.” It seemed like every day there was some milestone event that changed life on a macro and micro scale. Everyone has been impacted in one way or another and it will take a long time for things to get back to normal.

As a serial entrepreneur, who has worked in startups for my entire career, I know a thing or two about uncertainty and the speed of startup time. Today, the entire world is on this schedule and for most it is unsettling. People tend to avoid change and are risk adverse. Yet entrepreneurs behave different. We live in a world where time speeds up. Where leverage and a vision for a new, better, different world motivate us to take risks at warp speed.

Here are four ways that entrepreneurs adapt to this abnormal way of life (and, how you can too).

Be an Adventurer

Entrepreneurs are not afraid of the journey into the unknown. We search for business models that create customer value. We build new things. We break things we just made and build again. Those in a startup know that every day has the potential for change. The next unexpected failure might cause us pivot to a new business model overnight. We look for unexpected success then do more of that and less of everything else.

Working at a startup can be unsettling to have the direction change without notice. As adventurers we know it is o.k. to be surprised (even if it means all the plans you had for the year have just been dramatically changed). It requires adaptation and letting go of the past. It is an adventure to create something new. It is also an adventure, although not quite as fun, when the startup you’ve invested your time and energy evaporates overnight.

Know That Failure Is the Most Likely Outcome

According to Shikhar Ghosh, a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, 90 to 95 percent of startups fall short after declaring a projection.[1] Fear drives creativity. Startup founders know that time is of the essence. We have to succeed or fail quickly.

Until a startup becomes profitable, everyone involved constantly monitors a key performance indicator called the “Burn Rate.” For those of you not familiar with startups, the burn rate is basically is a formula that takes into consideration the amount of money a startup has divided by their monthly expenses. Burn Rate is a morbid metric because if the startup runs out of time, before raising additional capital or becoming profitable, then it will go bankrupt. Every hard decision made in a startup, from hiring to layoffs, marketing spend, product R&D, all are impacted by the amount of time available to succeed (or fail). As a result, most startups have the mentality to fail fast, so they have time to pivot while they still have enough resources to try again.

Founders are stubborn. We continue to start companies even though they are extremely likely to fail. Grit and determination are what help us bridge the gap from where we started to where we need to go.

Control Your Growth

Most startups want growth. However, uncontrolled growth is a cancer that can destroy a healthy startup. Entrepreneurs mitigate these risks by focusing on the most important feature, product or service and ignore everything else. As taught by Michael Porter, Harvard Business academic, economist, and author, “the essence of strategy is choosing what NOT to do.” We can’t do everything, so we focus on what is most important for us.

Today we have new limits placed on us. We can let these constraints make us mad or we can appreciate them for helping narrow the possibilities. It might feel like someone else is in control when decisions are made for us. However, if you act like an entrepreneur, you get to choose what to do next. You’re in control of how you spend your day. You might not be in control of the resources you have, or the places you are allowed to go, but you are in control of so many things. Smart entrepreneurs study logistics. We know that while our tactics may change, based on the circumstances of the day, our growth is something that we control.

Trust Your Gut

Founders, and other leaders in startups, are frequently asked to make uncomfortable decisions with incomplete information on extremely short time horizons. We don’t have the time to schedule a series of meetings with various committees, debate it endlessly, route through endless approval gates, and eventually come up with a safe solution. We have to trust our guts.

When deciding on the “the most important feature” entrepreneurs are driven by customer pain points. Most founders have great instincts about the most important features (that’s why they get ahead with limited resources and very little research) but if they can get it validated by customers, the risk goes down dramatically. That said, leaders in a startup have to decide quickly what features are critical, those that are essential, and what is classified as non-essential.

So much of life is how you approach it. Entrepreneurs, like me, tend to enjoy our busy days because we get to do it. We were given permission, and the resources needed, to build something new. It’s exciting and when you are on an adventure time is less important.

If you learn these skills, you too can adapt to the uncertainty of today (and tomorrow). Welcome to startup time. Welcome to the adventure!

Paul Mobley (@paulmobley) is a serial entrepreneur, a builder and a fixer. Paul leads sales and legal operations at Ephesoft, a tech startup headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

[1] Nobel, Carmen: Why Companies Fail—and How Their Founders Can Bounce Back. Harvard Business Review. 07 March 2011.

