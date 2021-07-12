The financial markets are complex and often confusing, especially to starters. with so many options and just as many ways to trade, the possibilities seem endless. So to give you a bit of an edge to stock tracking, we’ve gathered some of the most important aspects. Although markets have opened up to retail investors through the power of technology, markets have become increasingly complex. Transactions costs have fallen tremendously while finding a good trade becomes harder. A stock tracker can help navigate the complex markets, and help you find relevant information about your stocks and their respective industries. But, that is just the starting point of what trackers can offer.

Detailed analysis of stocks and industries

How do you determine if a stock or specific industry is a good investment? There are multiple ways a stock tracker can guide you in this decision-making, such as:

Providing news, affecting the industry and respective stock

Stock prices over time (e.g. trends)

Benchmarks of the stock against the industry average

Next to that, the notification algorithm of the tracker can inform you of certain market changes. For example, the Delta stock tracker notifies users if news relevant to the industry is published or stock prices appreciate or depreciate passing a certain threshold. Especially the latter functionality helps traders to stay away from monitoring the markets continuously. Delta even allows you to personalize the notifications based on your preferences.

Combination with other assets

If you are investing, you probably own more than one type of asset. Ranging from stocks to ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies, there are many ways to participate in financial markets. Applications such as the Delta stock tracker allow you to monitor them all from a single portfolio. This helps to create clarity and automates lots of activities for you. Gone are the days of working with spreadsheets and creating your own overviews.

Dividend payments? Coin splits? Not a problem

This also holds for changes in your portfolio that do not flow from transactions. If a stock pays out dividends, you can select if you want it to compound (e.g. add the amount to the stocks you own) or if you want it to be taken out of the equation (e.g. you will perform a separate transaction with it). The same principle holds for coin splits in the cryptocurrency space: these are automatically reflected in your overview with no manual effort needed from your side.

Diversifying your portfolio

When it comes to brokers, you have a single overview of all assets you possess. However, this can be unfavourable if you want to pursue different strategies. For example, you might have a set of stocks where you have short to mid-term strategies, whereas your blue-chip stocks are for the long-term. Next to that, you could categorize them by being a growth or dividend stock, or any other categorization. This option can provide clarity in your investment strategies and decrease your portfolio’s complexity. You could even leverage this function to mimic the portfolio of friends and family to monitor their progress and use the information to trade.

Financial markets stock photo by Phongphan/Shutterstock