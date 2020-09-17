Are you looking for how to improve your SEO strategy to drive more web traffic? Are you wondering how to revamp your SEO strategy for more online visibility and higher search ranking? This article is right for you.

A digital marketing campaign without a stable SEO strategy is like driving on an unfamiliar road without a roadmap. Your success becomes slim since you won’t find your way. Hence, SEO is the tool that lets consumers find you organically online.

Moreover, the constant change in Google search algorithms and the intense competition in the marketplace makes it more essential to improve your SEO techniques. As a result, you have to adapt to the movement of search engine algorithms. For this, we put together simple SEO best practices that will amplify your SEO strategy.

4 Easy Ways to Revamp Your SEO Strategy for Better Visibility and Search Ranking

The objective of applying SEO techniques is to enhance your content visibility on search results and improve Google ranking. So, let us consider a few growth hacks for revamping your SEO campaign.

1. Fix keyword cannibalization

Google spiders crawl your site and web pages to know your content materials. And they use keywords to understand your content. When two pages or content pieces appear similar, Google crawler will try to identify the most relevant page for the user search query. But if your blog posts are too similar, Google might not get it right and present the wrong content. That is why you need to repair any keyword cannibalism on your site.

What is keyword cannibalization?

Keyword cannibalism is a manner of content creation where one website, such as “smallbusinessdaily.com,” involuntarily or accidentally targets the same keyword on different blog posts and pages. As a result, when users search for the terms, Google will try to identify the most relevant page for the user’s query.

But it is an SEO issue that negatively impacts your site On-page SEO and performance on searches. Why? Having the same target keywords on multiple pages means that you’re competing against your website. It compels search engines to choose between your pages and rank the most informative one.

So, you need to fix those issues to help you rank your pages higher on Google. How? Pinpoint keyword cannibalization and repair them. Here is how;

Reorganize your website Consolidate similar pages Delete keyword citations Replace keywords Adjust internal link structure Use 301 redirects Explore no-indexing

Moreover, use a keyword tool like SEMrush to find keyword cannibalization and fix them. The software helps you determine which pages are targeting the same keywords.

2. Utilize schema markup to revamp your SEO strategy

Schema markups are codes or code snippets on your website that enable Google crawlers to quickly find your content and provide useful data to users’ search queries. In other words, a schema markup makes it easier for search engines to display your content to searchers. Hence, you will appear prominently on SERPs, drive organic traffic, and improve SEO ranking.

It informs search engine crawlers about your blog content using semantic language or schema.org vocabulary. Semantic vocabulary is a language Google spiders easily understand. So, because Google places more emphasis on content relevance, it is essential to create schema markups to help these bots find, recognize, and present your posts to relevant search terms.

Source image via Google Webmaster

Therefore, add schema.org vocabulary to your site’s HTML Microdata.

Here is how;

Access the Google Structured Data Markup Helper

2. Choose the type of data you want to markup

3. Copy and paste the URL of the page you want to markup

4. Select the components you want to mark up

5. Create the HTML codes

When you’ve done all the above, that is, select the data you want to display and paste the URL, you will get a code that looks like the one below.

Screenshot from Google’s Structured Data Markup Help

Include the schema markup to your website by adding the code to your HTML section. Then, use the Google Structured Data Testing Tool to see how your pages will appear with the added markup.

3. Create more evergreen content

Evergreen content pieces are timeless blog content. They are the opposite of time-sensitive blog posts and are always applicable and relevant to the reader. Such blog content endures for the longest with minimal updates. Therefore, creating evergreen content is essential because when you write, you produce content that educates and persuades your readers to keep coming back for more.

This type of blog post is search-optimized content that continues relevant and ranks well on Google for multiple keywords. Google loves them since they remain fresh, informative, and useful for your readership. Thus, consumers will always bookmark it for references and share it across channels.

The more your target audience engages with your content; the more Google ranks it higher on SERPs. Other benefits include:

Ranks higher overtime

Drive targeted traffic

Attract quality inbound links

Generates quality leads over-time

To make the best of evergreen materials, write about topics that qualify for evergreen content. Also, explain your article well; use illustrations where necessary to make the content more explanatory and persuasive.

4. Claim Google My Business Listing

Google My Business is a remarkable marketing tool for improving your SEO strategy. This digital marketing tool assists in boosting your SEO techniques because it lets consumers find your business quickly on searches. Consequently, amplify your SEO strategy with Google My Business listings.

Access the software and enter your business information.

Ensure to add all useful information, including photos that reveal what you do, contact details, etc. Create your business profile if you do not have one. After that, use your Google My Business to oversee your business listing throughout Google properties, comprising Google maps.

Furthermore, Google My Business also lets you gather customer reviews, which helps establish brand credibility and influence buyer decisions. Customer reviews also improve your SEO strategy by ranking you at top positions on Google.

Here is a sample listing by Orbit Media Studios.

To write a review, customers can click the “Google reviews” button and create a review. Once clicked, it will take you to the next page from where you’ll click the “Write a reviews” button and enter your remarks.

Also, consumers can scroll down a little to where they’ll find the “Write a review” button.

All these elements help to improve your SEO strategy and search engine rankings.

Wrap Up

Your goal of having a stable SEO strategy is to drive more traffic and increase leads and sales. Therefore, apply the SEO tips above and keep testing your performance to identify what works best for you. Improve those that are working and adjust or discard those not bringing results.

What other tips can you add to help our readers? Please, tell us in the comments below!

Moss Clement is an expert B2B business writer─providing article & blog post writing, ghostwriting, content marketing, proofreading, and editing services for B2B marketers. He is the founder of Moss Media, and content manager at Writers Per Hour. Moss works closely with B2B marketers, helping small & medium-size businesses build their online presence and brand reputation by consistently delivering evergreen content that converts. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, & Instagram.

SEO stock photo by Monster Ztudio/Shutterstock