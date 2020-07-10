The pandemic might have forced the public to stay indoors, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t interacting with their favorite brands and businesses online. In fact, now more than ever, the need for digital marketing has intensified as brands struggle to stay relevant during the crisis.

With everyone practicing social distancing, there has been an automatic shift in consumer behavior, and brands need to focus on these trends to better promote their business. People are spending more time on their phones and consistently scouting for new content to indulge in.

Additionally, there has been an exponential rise in online sales as consumers prefer to have products delivered securely at their doorstep instead of having to step outside. Needless to say, the Coronavirus has impacted every aspect of business operations and is consistently testing their ability to thrive.

Read on to learn some of how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected how brands engage with their consumers online:

1. Modifications In Marketing Strategy

Desperate times call for desperate measures, which means that to stay relevant most businesses and brands had to make notable changes in their marketing strategies to align with the current crisis as well as to stay relevant online.

· Prioritizing quality over quantity

Brands that focus on quality over quantity naturally, experience higher engagement rates than companies that post multiple poor quality posts. The content you share plays a major role in growing engagement levels. When marketers focus their efforts on creating relevant and informative content that offers some value to fans and followers, they’re more inclined to engage with your products and share your content across different social channels.

Such adjustments in the social media marketing strategy of brands have become essential for them to thrive in today’s circumstances.

2. Upgrading Marketing Content to Elevate Brand Relevancy

Given the current situation of the world, companies have had to make drastic changes to their marketing plans. Since public events and large gatherings have been canceled, there can no longer be any product launches, ad campaigns, inaugurations, etc. to ensure the safety of the public.

Instead businesses are focusing all their efforts on making valuable content readily available for users. It’s essential for brands to not come off as tone-deaf in these circumstances; therefore, they’re urged to rethink their marketing content and alter it to make it more relevant to the ongoing crisis.

Here are two ways you can successfully grab attention and drive engagement through content:

· Prioritize authenticity and transparency over self-promotion

Brands that are offering valuable information regarding the pandemic situation to their followers in the form of tips, guides, etc. are effectively building rapport with their customers in these stressful times. When businesses creatively pivot their content strategy according to the circumstances and promote messages related to public safety, followers are more likely to like and interact with posts.

· Promote discount codes, free delivery services, and special offers on your social pages.

It is all about adding value to their online experience, and when you make your products more accessible to customers, they’re more inclined to return to your pages. The more value you offer, the higher the chances of followers to interact with your posts.

3. SEO Adoption Is Now a Necessity for Businesses

One of the main benefits of successfully engaging fans is that it boosts your brand’s online presence and credibility, making it easier for potential customers to trust your products and services.

This requires a strong social media marketing strategy and a thorough understanding of your target audience, so you’re able to consistently deliver and build brand awareness. The higher the engagement, the better the search engine result rankings, which consequently brings you immense exposure.

Adopting the right SEO techniques can help frantic online shoppers find your services at the right time. Local businesses could benefit greatly if they adopted SEO; it would help their consumers find them with great ease.

A representative for carpet cleaning Chislehurst, a local cleaning business, said that they used local SEO strategy so that their consumers can find them easily. You can also use it to increase traffic and sales.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, given the current circumstances, there will be fluctuations in consumer behaviors that can influence overall social media engagement levels. But as long as brands continue to share informative and valuable content, interact with customers, provide value, and practice empathy, they will continue to gain positive impressions and drive engagement. These engagement metrics will be valuable in the post-pandemic situation and help your business stay on track once the economy reopens for business.

Nouman Ali provides ghostwriting and copywriting services. His educational background in the technical field and business studies helps him in tackling topics ranging from career and business productivity to web development and digital marketing. He occasionally writes articles for carpet cleaning Chislehurst.

Social media brands stock image by Gonzalo Aragon/Shutterstock