Real estate is a harsh industry. It’s exceptionally tough when you’re brand new to the business, hungry to make some cash, and you have little experience.

As intimidating as it may sound, real estate is still one of the most valuable assets worldwide. According to Zillow’s analysis, the US housing market increased $2.5 trillion in value in 2020—the most in a single year since 2005. It implies that the vast majority of people are yet into this type of investment.

However, converting the market into customers is challenging. You’re going to compete with the popular realtors and prove how legitimate your company is to the potential buyers.

Not to mention that real estate isn’t a liquid investment in the first place. You need to work hard convincing the audience to trust in your firm.

With that being said, it isn’t easy to get leads let alone having a reliable customer.

Before releasing any marketing strategy for a real estate campaign, it’s best to consider what works best for you, like video marketing. It’s a great way to capture the audience’s attention in a short time. Unlike traditional digital marketing, videos allow the viewers to understand the information easily.

Video marketing uses a visual sequence to explain the viewers in a concise manner. It also includes narration that supports the information with a clear voice-over.

Although it’s common to use marketing video in any industry, not many real estate firms or realtors use this type of strategy for their business.

If you’ve taken an interest in using video marketing for your real estate firms, take a look at some tips below to optimize your video campaign.

1. Define Your Audience

It’s apparent that determining the audience is a big part of marketing strategy. Although many ignore this stage, assuming everyone will invest in real estate, nothing is close to that. In Millennial’s case, a survey suggests that they don’t take more interest in this industry than the generation before.

But that doesn’t mean a Millennial generation won’t consider property as their asset at all. It’s just the approach that needs to be changed in order to gain their attention.

Video marketing is an excellent choice to connect with Millennials. Its remarkable animation will make it easier to understand real-estate information that this generation often considers dull.

2. Choose Video that Works

After you know who your audience is, it’s easier to determine what type and style of video works. You can infuse a trendy style to work on Millennials’ perspective, for instance. Or you may use a particular video that simply everyone loves.

Some of the types of videos that can aid lead conversion are explainer videos, promotional videos, and client testimonials. For example, the explainers allow the audience to know more in-depth about the firm and its housing.

In comparison, promotional videos focus more on increasing awareness and engagement.

3. Include Video in Email Campaign

Who says that email marketing is an old-fashioned strategy? In fact, this tactic is going strong.

Sending a personalized message to generate conversion is a fantastic move in marketing strategy so far. It allows receivers to feel connected with your firm more deeply. The reason is that most people still use email as their go-to communication tool.

When a brand contacts them personally, it leaves a sense of intimacy that makes them consider the marketing message.

Embedding a marketing video in your email campaign makes their learning experience easier as they don’t need to leave the inbox at all. A video is also an outstanding tool to catch their attention quickly than a simple-boring message inside the email.

4. Optimize Video on Different Social Media

Now that everyone has a social media account, it’d be fantastic to start your online platforms campaign. Social media is an exceptional medium to get your words out there. Besides, it has a massive audience that you can benefit from.

In order to achieve more conversions, your video marketing should be optimized first based on the respective platform. If you fail to create a social-media-friendly video, your campaign will sink in without you noticing it. Consider each platform’s rule, like video length, before uploading the campaign.

5. Have A Clear Call-To-Action

Creating engaging videos isn’t sufficient as you need to think of a way to hold onto the visitor’s attention after the video ends. If the visitors get distracted and move to some other videos, they might forget you completely.

Make sure to include a call-to-action (CTA) in your video marketing campaign strategically. The CTA will help the audience take action immediately, such as saving your number or visiting your website. This way, you’ll generate leads rather quickly.

Conclusion

Getting more conversions in the real estate industry is a bit challenging. Without a proper and correct campaign, you may not achieve your goals. Using video marketing is a great way to generate leads and acquire customers in today’s internet world. Try implementing these tips to work on your marketing video for a better outcome.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

Twitter: @breadnbeyond

Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreoentoro/

Real estate stock image by MIND AND I/Shutterstock