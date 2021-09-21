In today’s business environment, you have to step up your game to keep clients happy and coming back for more. If your office hasn’t been upgraded in a while, it might be time to update your look to make it feel fresh. These four tips will help you make the process quick and easy so you can get back to doing what matters, running your business:

Get Rid of Clutter

Clutter can get in the way of productivity. If you’re looking for a quick way to give your space a facelift, get rid of anything that doesn’t have a specific place in your office. The entire point of having an organized space is so you can see exactly where everything is when you need it. Make decluttering easy by setting aside 30 minutes every week or two for some quick-and-easy cleanup tasks.

A long-lasting de-cluttering solution is to invest in storage options like plastic bins, rolling carts, and shelves. Even small changes will make a big difference in how professional your office looks when meeting with clients or working with coworkers.

Add Touches Like Plants or Artwork

Having a few plants or art pieces throughout your workspace can make a big difference. Whether you have a small or large space, hanging a few paintings and putting up plants will brighten the environment. These additions will completely transform otherwise empty and boring office space.

Even in spaces where you wouldn’t typically add artwork or plants like a divider wall, you can add interest with colored glass or acrylic that provides a unique separator of space. If you want to use a material like perspex, there are companies that will do custom cuts for your space. This can make it even more interesting for your clients if they are cut to your logo or just in unique shapes.

Play With Color

Many offices default to gray and beige as a safe, neutral option for their walls and furniture. However, it’s easy and eye-catching to mix up office colors. Try using an accent wall or paint a single chair or table in a bright hue that will catch your employees’ attention. This approach not only makes for a more exciting workplace but can also boost worker productivity by keeping them engaged and interested throughout their day.

Replace Dated Furniture

Another important upgrade to make is switching out old furniture. Taking time to upgrade to aesthetically pleasing will completely change your office space. Whether you get rid of the ugly patterned couch in the break room or uncomfortable office chairs scattered throughout the building, opting for more modern styles is a great way to update the space.

It doesn’t take much to transform your office into a more impressive workspace. Use these four tips to wow your clients and impress your team members.

Anica Oaks is a professional content and copywriter who graduated from the University of San Francisco. She loves dogs, the ocean, and anything outdoor-related. She was raised in a big family, so she’s used to putting things to a vote. Also, cartwheels are her specialty. You can connect with Anica here.

Office stock photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock