Over the past few decades, the information pool was less complicated. There were only a few smartphones available, and the worldwide web was less saturated. In the contemporary world, digital marketing has gone through major paradigm shifts due to the adoption of new technology, which is also evolving rapidly. Below are some of the biggest changes that have taken place in digital marketing:

Growth of Social Media Platforms

A decade ago, social media was more about connecting with family and friends. However, it has evolved to be one of the most robust marketing tools for most businesses. Social media is comprised of several platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linked In, and others. There are more than 4 billion vibrant monthly social media users in the world. For instance, Facebook alone has more than 1.5 billion users globally.

Nowadays, it has been incorporated as part of digital marketing strategies, forcing marketers to change their approach. For instance, most multi-million-dollar businesses are now using it as a powerful brand development platform. Also, customers have grown accustomed to engaging and interconnect with one’s brand or business on social media.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO has drastically changed over the past decade. SEO could do the only thing in its initial stages: stuffing keywords, tweaking back-end code, and spamming links. Nobody knows exactly how the algorithm works, and early in the stages of trial and error, it was anyone’s guess what would hit the mark. Luckily, Google has gotten rid of those traditional practices in real-time, and its search algorithm is still advancing at a faster rate.

As part of SEO advancement, there is an upsurge of content marketing as Google can do keyword stuffing due to the Panda update, which happened in 2011. Some other ways SEO has changed in the past decade include eliminating link schemes, restructuring local SEO, a surge in Google’s knowledge graph, revamping search engine results pages (SERP), and others. General knowledge of what works and what doesn’t is now becoming more common as Google informs us what their algorithm goals are, and as trial and error further informs the more seasoned experts as to how exactly your website data is read and measured by Google.

White-label Marketing

Although most marketers perceive white label marketing as too complex, it can be an exceptional strategy for developing businesses if appropriately executed. White label marketing, in particular, entails businesses hiring and rebranding another business’s products and services and selling those products as their own, much like ghostwriting but for marketing. It is a big win for businesses as they can expand their present market offerings, gain access to the latest industry trends and technologies and save on the overall overhead costs.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a type of social media marketing where brands use notable influencers who have a dedicated social following to promote their products and services. Previously, influencer marketing was limited to few people, such as celebrities and few committed bloggers. In the present world, influencer marketing has grown and saturated the market, and due to brand partnerships, some influencers have used influencers as a full-time career.

YouTube

YouTube was founded in 2005, and it has emerged as a significant platform for digital marketing. YouTube videos are known to influence consumer behaviors, and since the online videos have gained popularity, most corporate sectors have embraced them for marketing purposes. There is rich YouTube content that aids in accessing new customers and creating brand awareness.

It is undeniable that digital marketing is one of the vibrant technologies existing in the market. Since we live in a technology-dependent world, nearly all businesses and industries have been liberalized from the way they advertise their products and services. In few years to come, almost every business will establish an online presence.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Digital marketing stock photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock