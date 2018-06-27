Search Engine Optimization is basically mandatory if a person wants to run a website or blog in this day and age. But algorithms are more complex, websites are more competitive, and it isn’t as easy as “just put it out there” any more. So what is the best thing to do?

By Grace Carter

1: Make sure you’re up to date on keywords.

It should go without saying, but writers must read up on current, relevant keywords and make sure to use them.

2: Stay up to date on stop words too!

Unlike keywords, stop words are words that search engines omit, such as “a” or “to”. Stay up to date on what stop words exist and make sure not to include them in URLs, tags, or image text.

3: Don’t force it.

Dropping a load of keywords into a post might seem to push a site up through search results quickly. But if the content isn’t there, the site won’t get repeat readers or links from other sites.

4: Use the right meta title and meta description.

Meta titles and meta descriptions are sort of like search engine subtitles. Sites can really increase the keywords in there, and strip the stop words right out, because generally readers do not pay attention to them, but search engines do!

5: Tag everything.

If you embed an image, make sure to title it with words relevant to the image and your article. Same for any other type of embedded content. SEO only works with words, so attach meaningful titles to all the site’s content.

6: Link, and make sure they follow!

Make sure to link back to the site’s older posts, and make sure to use DoFollow links, to boost the site’s ranking.

7: Stay relevant.

Don’t try and write about anything and everything to hoard keywords. Instead, focus on a niche and stay relevant, for steady traffic and linking.

8: Observe and edit.

Watch how the posts perform, and if they are not getting enough hits, make sure to edit the keywords and stop words until the right results are achieved.

So how can a writer put all these tricks to good use? Mark Finnegan, an SEO content writer at EliteAssignmentHelp, advises using SEO and generic writing tools:

“A lot of the actual brain work behind a great SEO text is the creative aspect. Once you have your concept and your contents, the actual keyword finding, proofreading, and editing can be at least partially outsourced or automated.”

Following his advice, here are some of the best tools for optimizing your SEO text.

Grammar Checker and SimpleGrad for grammar.

When it comes to making sure their grammar is perfect, writers can’t afford to cut too many corners. Using a high quality tool like SimpleGrad or Grammarix could make the difference between putting readers off and having them click through to the next article.

Boomessays and Essayroo for writing consulting.

Writing consulting is a great way of improving writing skills and learning from the best. As recommended by a writer at The Huffington Post, these services provide excellent writing consulting services.

Cite It In for citation.

To capture readers’ attention and imagination, a writer needs to provide trustworthy references and quality literature.

UKWritings for editing.

As reviewed by UKTopWriters, UKWritings will make it a breeze to edit a post.

Studydemic and My Writing Way for help writing.

If you know what you want to write, but aren’t sure how, then a writing guide could really help. Whether it’s the proper use of a semicolon, or how long it takes to read sentences, these guides will show a person how to boost their skills.

Assignment Help for proofreading support.

AustralianReviewer highly recommend using professional services for proofreading support. When a person reads their own work it can be difficult to see the mistakes, whereas it can be much easier for someone who was not involved in the process. These proofreading services suit every type of text and website.

Writing great SEO content for your blog or website is not impossible. But the right tools and techniques can make all the difference!

Grace Carter is a content proofreader at Revieweal and UK Writing services reviews. Also, she manages business communication at Assignment help service, where she corresponds with potential customers and helps with content management.

Content stock photo by marekuliasz/Shutterstock