SEO professionals across the globe are trying to figure out the best way to increase their website’s competitiveness in the search engines. The digital marketing sphere has been around for many years now, but there is no definitive SEO strategy that is always guaranteed to work.

It’s primarily because search engines like Google are constantly changing their algorithms and ranking parameters, which affect SEO strategies as well. The SEO strategies that used to work before aren’t as useful as they were. Relatively newer link building strategies like guest posting services, blogger outreach services, and so on, are more productive today.

In this article, we would discuss the SEO strategies that are expected to provide excellent results in 2020.

Keyword Research

The rumors these days suggest that keyword research is not as important as it used to be as paid content has changed the game. While there is some truth to it, keyword research is not dead. What has happened is that keywords are further classified to enhance organic CTR and address the search intent of the user. The keywords are classified into informational, navigational, transactional, and commercial. Create content to ensure the readers get the information they are looking for while integrating relevant keywords, as classified earlier. The purpose of the content decides which keywords to use.

Micro-Focusing

Gone are the days when you can rank under a broad coverage/category easily. Focus on a particular niche and try to establish yourself as an authority figure in it rather than trying to dominate the entire category. Moreover, make sure the content you post is broadly interlinked to create topic clusters. It would help provide the readers with the value they are looking for when searching for information on a particular topic. Moreover, as per the research conducted by Hubspot, interlinking helps with better rankings.

Quality Content Matters

Irrespective of the amount of effort you put into SEO, the quality of content on your site matters a lot. Search engines ultimately serve the users, and therefore, the content and the information it contains must offer the end-users value. The bounce rate on your site measures it, and if the users leave your site immediately upon visiting, Google considers your site as one that doesn’t offer much value to the users. So, while search engine optimization is essential, the quality of the content cannot be disregarded as well.

Avoid Keyword Stuffing

The content that you post on your site must not sound like it’s only for the search engines, and not the users. The use of too many keywords would make the content look off and would inevitably irritate the users. Using keywords is essential, but make sure you don’t overuse it. The ideal keyword density should be in the range of 1 to 3 percent and must be a mix of long-tail, short-tail, primary, and related keywords. The focus should be on using the keywords organically and not in a redundant fashion.

Mobile Friendly

SEO rankings are subjective to many parameters these days, one of which is having a mobile-friendly website. The user experience that your website offers must be top-notch, and it should be friendly to all platforms, including mobile devices and desktop. The users must have a seamless experience when navigating your site across all devices. The website should have intuitive and functional features that would allow the users to find what they are looking for with ease, whether they are browsing through their mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

Contact Information

The contact information should be available on all the web pages. The contact information should also be the same across all the pages and internet properties. The contact information must have a prompt that allows users to send an email or make a phone call directly. The office address and contact information must be the same on the Google Business page as well. All of this positively influences the local search results and helps with ranking higher.

External Linking

The content on your website should link to high-authority blogs and websites. Don’t always worry about getting the link back. Linking to high-authority sites would positively and significantly impact your website’s SEO. It would also provide your readers with valuable information they are looking for or introduce them to something that would be helpful.

However, it’s a good idea to communicate with the owner of the site that you’re linking and inform them that you have linked to them. Developing a relationship with other players in your sector is always healthy, and it may also raise an opportunity for you to get a link back. It’s one of the highly preferred SEO tips by most digital marketing professionals and is likely to remain a part of SEO 2020 trends.

Blogging

Blogging is highly beneficial in attracting organic traffic while engaging your target audience. It improves your website’s positioning in SERPs and makes it easier for the SEO campaign to get fruitful results. However, you need to ensure that the content you post on the blog is offering value to your target audience. You can also avail blogger outreach services and guest posting services to increase the website’s popularity and drive more traffic.

Page Speed

How fast your page loads play a crucial role in your website’s SEO strategy. If your site isn’t loading fast, the chances are that the visitors would close the web page to visit your competitors. The competition is high and the attention span of the readers these days is low. It is estimated that, in most cases, the readers leave the site within three to four seconds if the site doesn’t load within that period. Optimize your website for faster loading and remove unwanted images and scripts that may be burdening your site’s loading capabilities.

Stay Updated

The SEO world is changing rapidly, and to stay relevant and ahead of the competition, you need to regularly tweak your SEO strategies as per the latest SEO trends. Google is changing its algorithm more frequently than ever before, and the website owners, webmasters, and SEO professionals need to take note of it. Integrating the latest guidelines by search engines and the latest SEO trends in the current SEO strategy would help in getting the desired results. Stay in the know of what is happening in the world of SEO, and stay ahead of the competition.

There is no definitive guide for SEO, as what works and what doesn’t work continues to change with time. However, there are a few fundamental concepts and principles that continue to reign high in the world of SEO. Don’t be afraid to try new and innovative SEO strategies while not being too extravagant at the same time. A few of the experiments may click, and some may not. Following the SEO tips mentioned above would help you improve your rank in the search engines, drive higher organic traffic, and improve ROI.

Dileep Thekkethil, who was formerly with a US-based online magazine, is the SEO content and guest posting service specialist at Stan Ventures. He is a frequent blogger who keeps a tab on the latest updates in SEO and technology arena.

SEO stock photo by Michal Chmurski/Shutterstock