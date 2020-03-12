Owning a successful business requires more than the ability to manage and provide top-notch quality when it comes to the products and services you offer customers. If you have a warehouse for your products and inventory, knowing how to effectively plan and design it will ensure success as you continue to grow and scale.

Available Floor Space

Consider the floor space you have available in your current warehouse along with the number of floors, shelving units, and types of spaces you have to use for your inventory and product storage. Not all warehouses are designed the same, especially when it comes to both vertical and horizontal storage, which is why it is important to take into account the size of your entire warehouse before creating additional inventory and stock plans.

Layout and Flow

Because the size and layout of all warehouses varies, it is highly advisable to keep the overall layout and flow of your warehouse in mind. How do customers typically purchase products from you? Do they shop in-store, or order using the internet or a downloadable mobile app? How does the entire sales process work from start to finish once a prospective customer enters your store or begins browsing your website? How do you begin and end each time you pack up inventory or products for your shoppers?

Organizing Inventory

Consider organizing your inventory by using different variables. Organizing your inventory can be done with categories, alphabetically, or even based on the number of sales you have generated with each individual item or product you stock and intend to sell. The more organized your warehouse is, the less time it will require to locate and deliver the product to your customer, improving overall customer service. Certified handling systems can help you envision what your warehouse needs and give you the tools to see it happen.

Improve Picking Time

Consider how you can improve picking and delivery time in your warehouse, especially as you expand and scale your business. Using automation tools, software, and warehouse solutions can help you to keep better track of inventory while picking items automatically and within just a few seconds to a few minutes. Using automation to improve picking time can significantly help with the level of customer service you deliver.

Understanding the important role that warehouses play in business is essential whether you are entering a niche industry or an industry that is considered a popular or mass market. With the right warehouse layout and inventory strategy, deliver top-quality products and services to your customers each time you make a sale.

Lizzie Weakley is a freelance writer from Columbus, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors and walks in the park with her husky, Snowball. You can find her and her writing on Twitter @LizzieWeakley.

Warehouse stock photo by Andrija Pajtic/Shutterstock