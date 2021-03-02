Are you trying to grow your startup? There are over 627,000 new businesses each year, but many of them struggle to grow. As an entrepreneur, you are going to find that there are many challenges that you did not originally anticipate. You can have an easier time addressing these concerns if you plan accordingly. One of the most important things that you need to do is make sure that you have the right tools at your disposal. There are a lot of great online tools that can help you solve many of the challenges that you face while trying to run a business.

Some of the best online tools available are listed below.

Logo design tools

Every great business is going to need a high-quality logo. There are a lot of factors that you need to consider when creating a logo.

If you tried hiring a professional to create a logo for you, then it could easily cost you $1,000 or more. Many businesses simply don’t have the budget to spend this kind of money on it.

A good free logo maker will enable you to create images that have good contrast and aren’t grainy. It will also help you find the right baseline images to use as a starting point. They often also have good machine learning capabilities that will streamline the design process and help you come up with a logo that resonates with your target audience. They typically meet all of these conditions by figuring out what your industry is and sometimes asking for demographic information on customers.

QuickBooks

Most business owners don’t have a background in accounting or finance. Even those that do are prone to making mistakes with their accounting.

This creates a dilemma for them when they are trying to do their taxes. In the past, they had to choose to either:

Handle their taxes on their own by hand and risk making major mistakes

Pay a significant amount of money to hire an accountant to do their taxes for them

Things have improved considerably after companies were able to start using tax software such as QuickBooks. QuickBooks has 3.2 million users in the United States alone.

SEMRush

SEMRush is an excellent tool for companies that are trying to manage their search engine marketing strategies. Any organization that is trying to reach more customers through search engines should give it some serious consideration.

There are a number of great benefits of using this tool. It is great for optimizing and monitoring both paid and organic search engine marketing strategies.

You can use SEMRush to determine how many keywords your website is currently ranking for. You can also see how search engine traffic has increased or decreased over various time intervals.

You can also see what new keyword opportunities are available. You can get this by looking at competing websites or seeing similar keywords to those that you are already ranking for.

It is also great for seeing what keywords other companies are bidding for on paid search engine marketing strategies. Furthermore, you can identify various PPC keywords that you wouldn’t otherwise be aware of and see how much they cost.

Trello

Trello is a very effective online project management tool. You can use this tool to organize several different projects.

You will be able to create tasks for each project and assign different team members to them. You will be able to assign due dates for each task and move the cards according to different milestones that have been reached.

Many organizations rely on Trello to organize their projects more easily. It is a very affordable and intuitive project management platform, so you should consider using it if you are a cash strapped startup.

Tailwind

Are you trying to build an organic source of traffic through social media sites? Pinterest and Instagram are two of the most effective social media platforms for growing your business.

Unfortunately, growing your presence on these social media sites is a lot easier said than done. You’re going to have to create a lot of content and post it regularly if you want to gain any traction.

This is where an online tool like Tailwind can be very beneficial. You can streamline your content delivery through efficient scheduling. You can also take advantage of other great features, such as Tailwind Tribes, which enable collaboration between other people using the service.

Skype

Are you planning on collaborating with people on a regular basis? You might not want to have to arrange in-person meetings more than necessary. Even outside of the pandemic, this is simply inefficient and impractical in many cases.

There are plenty of times that it is going to be a lot better to just post meetings over video chat. You will find that Skype is a great interface for having discussions like these.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

