Quizzes have always been a popular option to grow your business organically. There is something so special about them. But making them should not be a hassle, so we’ve compiled a shortlist of the best online quiz makers.

ProProfs is an excellent tool that has been utilized by educators for quite some time now. It comes with powerful quiz makers that professors use to create trivia questions. If you’re a professor who is looking to create a simple and interactive quiz, this is the tool for you.

The tool itself is powerful in its design and can produce some high-quality quizzes. It offers detailed reports and analytics in turn and allows you to create personalized, trivia, or scored quizzes in no time.

It’s primarily made for educators, but it’s open to anyone, as the tool itself is also free to use.

Lead Quizzes is by far the best online quiz maker tool, period.

Making your quizzes is a significant thing that you can incorporate into your business if you want to build leads, increase interaction with your website, and then ever so smoothly anchor anything you like on it.

Having a proper quiz is crucial for any business, and it’s only natural to create one through a compelling tool. LeadQuizzes is one such powerful tool that allows you to create quizzes in a matter of minutes.

Generating leads and sales is made simple through the easy to operate quiz creation tool. If you’re having any problems understanding the tool itself, the website does present you with some valuable guidelines and learning tools, which will make you a quiz making professional in no time.

The tool is free to use and is suitable for anyone, from educators to business owners.



Quiz maker might not be the most versatile and powerful quiz maker on the internet, but it makes up for these shortcomings with its sheer simplicity.

If you’re not even remotely tech-savvy, you can master this software in minutes. This particular program only has a couple of steps to it, but if you’re determined to make something advanced, you’re allowed the tools to.

This Quiz Maker is making quizzes available to anyone through a simplistic, clean interface. This is a useful website if you’re a small business owner, and you’re doing all of your marketing yourself.

It will not take too much time from your day but will provide some critical feedback in return. The service is free to use and is suitable for anyone looking to create a small quiz.

Typeform is a powerful tool that can be utilized to make a neat quiz, which will it turn not only improve sales and leads but increase interactivity with your website.

Using the program itself is simple and will only take a couple of minutes. Learning to utilize the program to its fullest capability is also pretty simple.

Creating a quiz that is engaging to students and your peers has never been quite as quick and simple as with Typeform. Typeform is an all-round high-quality online quiz maker, and it’s entirely free to use.



Flexiquiz is an online quiz maker that is ideal for businesses that are looking to get some more feedback from their customers.

While other makers focus strongly on interactivity and at times tacky interfaces, Flexiquiz is very straight to the point in its purpose.

It’s a powerful tool that puts its primary focus on test result analyzation. While it’s used to create fun, interactive quizzes like the other contenders on its list, the sheer analyzing properties of this quiz maker it a top of the line option for business promotion and improving sales.



SurveyMonkey is another popular option when it comes to online quiz making. It allows you to make a quiz with ease, which is accessible through any device.

Its simplicity does not lie only within creation, but analyzation properties as well. The quiz supports a whopping 57 languages, which allow all kinds of users to interact with your content.

Real-time statistics about the answers your quiz has received allow for some critical feedback, which you can utilize to improve your business to its fullest potential. The tool is easy to use and completely free of charge. It’s an excellent all-around tool, suitable for anyone who can benefit from quality feedback.

