By Emma Robertson

When running your own website for your business you’ll have to find a way to communicate with people visiting your website and this is usually done with the use of Chatbots. Having live people reach out to every single visitor is impossible, even if your business is still small, so this process is much more effective when automated.

Choosing a content style for your chatbot essentially has to do with the type of your business as well as the approach you wish to have towards your customers. There are different chatbot styles you can use but choosing the right one for your needs will help you communicate with your visitors better. Here are some tips to help you achieve that.

Try to appear professional

The very first thing you should be doing in order to choose the correct content style for your business chatbot is to make sure but you always sound professional. Since you won’t be working with live representatives on your site your chatbots should be optimized in order for your customers to feel welcome and well-assisted.

Appearing professional through the very first conversation you have with someone, especially if that is through an automated chatbot has to consist of a few factors. First of all, the chatbot should let the visitor know that this is an automated message and also remind the visitor of the name of the company.

Along with that, it is a good idea to let the customer know of a few things that the bot can assist them with. These can involve contacting support, finding a certain section of the website or navigating through the purchasing process. This will help clear any confusion and it will allow the visitor to know what they can expect from their interaction with the chatbot.

Always be helpful

One of the main reasons why chatbots exist on online websites it is to help assist the potential customers in anything that might need. This is exactly why your chatbot should be using certain automated phrases which will help the visitor understand that they’re there to help them.

The best way to achieve this is by using certain phrases such as the following:

Hello and welcome to our website, how can I help you today?

Would you like some help navigating the website?

Is there anything I can help you with?

These simple questions will help make the whole exchange of words a lot more pleasant for the visitor and they will be able to understand that the chatbot will be able and is willing to answer any questions they might have in regards to your website.

Use conversational language

Even though the messages of a chatbot are automated, you still don’t want them to look too robotic. The point of this conversation is to help the customer feel like they can get help from the bot and this will be difficult to happen if they feel like they are talking to a robot.

The main way for you to tackle this issue is through making the language your bots use a little more conversational, while still keeping it professional and respectful. This will help your visitors feel more at ease and they will find asking a question a lot easier.

With using conversational language comes another thing you need to keep in mind and that is making sure that all the sentences your chatbot uses when talking to a customer are free of any sorts of mistakes.

This can easily be checked and corrected with the use of online tools such as Hemmingway Editor and Studicus as you will be able to catch any grammar and spelling mistakes and change any problematic sentences so that they make better sense to those that read them.

Be sales oriented

One of the smart things you can use your chatbots for is promoting a sale or a special offer on your website. You can do this in various ways in order to gain your visitors’ attention. The first way is through promoting a sale that is currently going on the website, which the visitor might not become aware of from the main page of the site.

Another thing you can do is to have the bot offer your new visitor a special discount code if it is their first time visiting the website. This can be a great way for you to have a new visitor consider making a purchase, especially if the discount is big.

You can also help enhance your sales by having your chatbots offer assistance with picking certain products or even guiding the customers through the purchase process, in case they are having any issues with it.

Redirect them to your representatives

Chatbots might be helpful and relatively cheap to set up and use, but they will never be able to replace the help a live representative will be able to provide your customers with. This is exactly why you need to have both in order to make your customer services successful and actually helpful.

The last content style your chatbot should have is a way to redirect your visitors or customers to your live representatives, where they will be able to discuss their questions and issues more in-depth with a specialist in the field.

This will help you cover the issues on both your website and your orders and it will show your customers that you are willing to provide them with the best types of customer services you can. In either case, it will be a more pleasant exchange for both parties.

Making your chatbots a big part of your customer support services

There are many things a chatbot should be able to do in order to make sure that it can provide your visitors and potential customers with the best type of services on your website. In cases where live representatives aren’t present 24/7, chatbots will help you run your online business without many issues.

All of these tips will help you find out exactly how you wish to shape the content style of the chatbot you will be using on your website and they will greatly help you enhance your customer services.

Which of these content styles do you consider the most important for a business chatbot?

Emma Robertson is a professional content creator for WoWGrade.net. She enjoys creating articles which can help her audience improve their online businesses and their relationships with their customers. In her free time, she enjoys watching documentaries and spends many hours scrolling through social media platforms of her choice.

Chatbot stock photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock