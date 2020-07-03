Using automation can help you improve the effectiveness of your business processes and marketing campaigns. Find out how.

3 Ways in Which Marketing Automation Can Help Your Business Grow

Marketing automation offers you numerous opportunities to improve work efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. Using the right strategies and tools can help you generate more leads, conversions, and sales with minimal effort.

But how?

Let’s find out how automation can improve your marketing campaigns.

1. Improve the Effectiveness of Your Content Marketing Campaigns

Content is a crucial part of every marketing strategy. You need to create engaging content to help your target audience move down the sales funnel.

To unleash the full potential of content marketing, you should consider starting a blog. You can then publish blog posts regularly to drive traffic to your website. Additionally, you can send email newsletters, publish valuable content on social media, and invest in creating videos.

But why should you create so much content?

Because a report by DemandGen found that 41% of consumers engage with 3-5 pieces of content before they contact a salesperson.

You should ensure that your content provides them with the information they need and encourages them to buy from you.

You can use automation tools to streamline many of your content marketing tasks, including:

Idea generation: Tools such as BuzzSumo and Google Trends can help you find trending topic ideas in your niche so that you can create relevant content .

Content development workflow: You can use content management systems and task management tools to plan your content calendar, assign writing tasks, and track the publishing process. These tools can help you speed up the content production process.

Analytics and reporting: Analytical tools such as Google Analytics can help you track the effectiveness of your content marketing campaigns and optimize your content for a better ROI.

2. Streamline Your Social Media Marketing Efforts

Managing multiple social media profiles can be daunting. The right tools can help you automate repetitive and tedious tasks and give you more time for planning and analysis.

Social media automation tools can help you:

Identify the social media platforms on which your audience is the most active.

Plan your social media content calendar in advance so that you have a queue of posts to publish for the coming weeks.

Analyze the reach, impressions, engagement, and clicks your social media posts get using real-time data.

Curate relevant content that is most likely to engage your audience.

Sounds awesome, right?

But there is a catch.

Marketing automation can only help you get insights and automate tasks. You will still have to plan your social media marketing strategy, interact with your audience, create content, and optimize your campaigns for better results.

Many sophisticated social media tools offer all of these services. But the success of your social media campaigns largely depends on the kind of content you share. If your content is not compelling or easily shareable, your marketing campaigns can fizzle out.

As you know, videos have a good success rate on social media. They engage viewers for longer and are shared more than static images or plain text posts. You can use free video editing tools to create professional-looking videos for your social feeds. After posting these videos on your pages, you can track their engagement with social media tools.

But what if you don’t have the skillset or time to master automation tools and effectively manage your social campaigns?

In this case, you can leverage the services of a leading social media agency to help you launch successful campaigns.

3. Nurture Leads with Email Marketing Automation

Email marketing automation allows you to send personalized messages to every user, from new visitors to repeat customers.

You can set rules to trigger email messages based on actions that people take or don’t take.

For example, you can set instructions to send an automated welcome email when a new visitor signs up for your newsletter. Similarly, you can send automated reminders when a prospect places something in their cart but abandons it.

To do this effectively, you can use email automation tools.

These tools can help you:

Personalize customer experiences.

Boost the productivity of your email marketing team as they will no longer have to spend time compiling email lists and scheduling messages.

Scale your email campaigns by integrating your email marketing software with your CRM (customer relationship management) system. This can help you track customers’ actions and send email messages that are relevant to them.

Ready to Boost the ROI of Your Marketing Campaigns?

Marketing automation can help you effectively nurture leads and transform customer experiences.

You can gather valuable consumer data and run targeted campaigns based on consumer behavior and actions. The tools also make it possible to anticipate buyers’ needs and build trust by providing them with relevant content at every stage of the sales funnel.

Do you have any questions related to how automation can improve your campaigns? Ask them in the comments section below.

Dawn Bowman is the Managing Editor for Shane Barker Consulting. She was previously the Managing Editor at KillerStartups, and Startups.com. In her spare time, she writes short stories and song lyrics.

Marketing automation stock photo by Photon photo/Shutterstock