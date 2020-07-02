As the world enters a new normal, remote working is becoming the most common way to get things done. And the sales sector is no exception to this.

Working from home doesn’t have to be an arduous task. If set up in the right way, it can be a fun, productive, and dynamic experience.

When managing remote sales teams, there are plenty of ways to be successful. It may need a few tweaks to the work life you are used to. But, follow this ultimate guide, and you can help your remote sales team to be the best they can be.

Keep it consistent and organized

People may have relied upon the rhythms of the office before. So, they might need a bit of time to adapt to their new working pattern. As a good manager, keeping processes organized and consistent will help things to run more smoothly.

According to Monster.ca, maintaining an organized workplace increases productivity. It also reduces stress and helps people meet deadlines. This is because people know what’s going on and when, and have the chance to plan accordingly.

For example, if you have decided to do a daily team check-in, try to do it at the same time every day. Randomly setting up a last-minute meeting at 2 pm can throw people off their workflow. Using something like a scheduling app should help with this.

Also, people’s minds are a little bit sharper in the morning. So, why not try conducting a meeting first thing in the working day. Give people a reason to get up, check-in on everyone, and discuss what lies ahead.

This way, even if the work involves flexible hours, people can still figure out their day. It gives them the chance to set aside time for certain tasks and figure out when it will be best to contact certain clients. Rather than just going at things when they get the chance.

Source: Career Karma

Set goals

Whether you’re making phone or online sales, an important factor for any sales team is having set goals.

Without a fixed sales target, there’s a chance that people may end up underselling and not pulling their weight. Or, overselling and burning out. Either way, somewhere along the line, someone will be unhappy.

Setting realistic goals means that everyone is working from the same page.

What’s more, it’s important employees know how they are being measured. Is it on the number of people they contact? Or on the number of sales they make? Clarify points and make sure people know where they stand. This will create a higher number of leads and secure more quality deals.

This way, people know if they can celebrate with a coffee break or do one last big push until lunch.

Trust your staff

Remember that just because you can’t watch over someone’s shoulder doesn’t mean they aren’t doing a good job. The more you trust your employees, the more they will want to do for you.

In fact, Forbes suggests that 76% of people who feel more trusted, also feel more engaged with their jobs. And let’s face it, in a remote environment, you have no choice but to trust your team.

So, make it so that people want to put their all into their jobs. Ensure clients can really feel that your employee enjoys their job. Then, they will know they are making the right investment.

This is done by having a good team relationship and happy employees who want to go that extra mile.

Source: Sales Drive

Communicate with one another

Communication is key in any role. In an office, you can simply walk up to someone and let them know what’s needed. But remotely, this isn’t so easy.

As such, you may need to make a conscious effort to be more communicative. Make sure that sales teams know how they are doing. Tell them if they are meeting goals and what they might need to improve on.

Importantly, make it so that you are easy to talk to. Be constructive and kind with criticism and make an effort to talk to your staff to see how they are doing.

It’s so easy to make a video call online to speak to employees, either as individuals or as a team. So there is no excuse not to give that word of congratulations. Or it may be that you need to give a pep talk on the art of closing deals. Either way, the more communication, the stronger a team will be. And the stronger a team, the better the sales.

Create a team-focused culture

Remember that your staff are people, too. When working remotely, there isn’t the social interaction there usually is in the office. Don’t worry, though, it’s easy to recreate the office culture from home too.

Why not try doing some team-building exercises or some fun Friday quizzes? This way, you are not only keeping up team spirit, but you are showing that you value your workers too.

And keeping workers happy means more enthusiasm when it comes to working and selling. Forbes also states that happier employees work 20% harder than unhappy ones.

Just remember to keep the professional emails separate from the team banter ones.

Invest in the right tech

There is so much great tech out there. It’s almost silly not to invest in the right equipment when creating a great remote sales team.

You could use a team collaboration tool to find out who has already been contacted. Or you could train staff in using video calls to give them a stronger relationship with clients.

Knowing what tech is out there and how to use it helps with specific sales strategies and techniques.

Tech is developing every day and there is something out there for every field. Whether it’s for team meetings or making deals, using the right tools will put you ahead of the competition.

Source: DR4WARD

The time to invest in having a great sales team is now. Working remotely is so much easier than some might think. Using the right tech will be very beneficial, but treating your team well is just as important.

Make sure your team is happy and the rest will follow. Show you trust your colleagues, and this will be reflected in the work they produce and the way they talk to customers. Remember, a stronger workforce, even if remote, produces better results.

Sam O’Brien is the Senior Website Optimisation & User Experience Manager for EMEA at RingCentral, a global UCaaS systems provider. Sam has a passion for innovation and loves exploring ways to collaborate more with dispersed teams

Remote sales stock photo by fizkes/Shutterstock