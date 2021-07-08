Task automation, what’s all the fuss? Who needs it, and most importantly how can your business benefit from it? Essentially, task automation is software that’s used to automate different administrative and business processes to reduce and even eliminate manual and human intervention.

Task automation can transform existing manual processes like sending emails, requesting approvals, claims, generating invoices, assigning tasks, and so on into a centralized automated system. These are tasks that’d usually require a lot of manual paper or computer work, but through automation, they can be taken care of in a more efficient and systematic way.

There are so many tasks that most businesses might not even realize can be automated, and it’s important to know that there’s automated software out there for almost any business! There’s appointment software, email generation software, there’s even more specific niche software like HVAC software, contractor software, software for the hospitality industry, and so many more.

Task automation software can help your business to improve in many ways. In this article, you’ll learn five different areas where it can boost your businesses efficiency.

Fewer errors, fewer risks

Human error is something even the best businesses can’t always escape, but task automation can help reduce human errors—errors that could possibly cost the company a lot of time and resources. All an automated system needs are input and authorization to do its job.

A good example of this would be if your business requires sending out emails on a regular basis to your customers. The automation software can pretty much do the job. All you have to do is approve any requests made by the software, and it’ll handle the rest. This could include updating the mailing list, attaching files or adding signatures and so on.

All of this just helps to eliminate the possibility of forgetting to send an email or sending an old document through, saving time and money and increasing efficiency.

Saves time

Time is money, and the creation of task automation ensures work is getting done while saving on manpower, time and money. All these three are deeply connected when it comes to any business, and automated systems can strengthen continue this connection.

So much manual manpower in a business is spent on tasks that could be automated. In fact, about 45% of most work tasls could be automated using technology that’s already available. You might’ve been in a situation yourself where you have multiple tasks at work that need to get done but take you away from more important aspects of your job. You end up spending hours and hours getting through these tedious and repetitive tasks and have no time left for anything else. (1)

Automated tasks in place for emails or generating invoices or organizing documents can save a business in hours daily!

Improved productivity

More time to focus on your important work means a higher level of productivity and even quality. Task automation can take away the distraction of many administrative tasks that would otherwise consume most of your day.

Not only this, but automated systems can generally work faster and more efficiently than manual input can. That means you can actually finish the most important aspects of your job, since task automation software is powering through more admin tasks at a higher rate, improving overall company productivity.

This can be true for all different business sectors. Business owners surveyed said they saw a rise in sales conversions of 14.5% after implementing specific automation software for their marketing. Plus, this wasn’t at the expense of the company—in fact, 12.2% of marketing overhead was reduced. (2)

Improved collaboration and teamwork

Many automated systems come paired with internal communication platforms where teams can communicate on projects effectively. Therefore, it also encourages employees to collaborate with one another and more efficiently too.

Any business owner or manager would know that a strong collaborative environment and open communication in the workplace leads to overall better productivity. For example, in the case of selling and invoicing, the sales team, the customer service team and the marketing team are all involved within the different processes required. The software will notify each group when a specific phase is completed so the next team responsible for the next step can be aware and step in.

Receiving actionable data

The great thing about task automation software is that it collects actionable data, which gives you valuable insights into the internal workflow of the business, customer information and marketing insights. This data can help you identify and even solve aspects of work regarding employee performance, business productivity and any problem areas.

Automation contributes to efficiency

The right task automation system could take your company’s productivity and overall efficiency and give you results like you’ve never seen before. Your business will be able to achieve higher goals and employees can put more time into their core work tasks to boost your business growth while still saving on time and resources.

References